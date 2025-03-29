“This drama is a masterpiece” — When Life Gives You Tangerines fans dissect its four volumes & Ae-sun and Gwan-sik’s afterlife ending scene

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines was praised by audiences worldwide for its heartfelt storytelling and rich cultural backdrop. The series aired its final chapter on March 28, 2025.

As the series unfolded over four volumes, fans delved deep into its narrative layers, particularly the final scene featuring Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, which has sparked discussions about its possible representation of the afterlife.

The series is structured into four distinct volumes, each symbolizing a season and a phase in the protagonists' lives:

Volume 1: Spring – Introduces young Ae-sun and Gwan-sik in the 1960s on Jeju Island, highlighting their budding friendship amidst personal hardships.

Volume 2: Summer – Depicts their transition into adulthood, marriage, and their challenges, including economic struggles and the loss of a child.

Volume 3: Autumn – Focuses on their middle-aged years and their adult children who are finding their own love story and calling.

Volume 4: Winter – Concludes their journey, reflecting on legacy, enduring love, and the passage of time as Ae-sun loses her beloved life partner Gwan-sik.

The first act highlights the loss of a mother as 9-year-old Ae-sun loses her mother. The second act shows the loss of a child as Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's youngest three-year-old son, Dong-myeong, falls off the shore barrier during a typhoon and dies.

The third act of When Life Gives You Tangerines shows their daughter Geum-myeong getting her heart broken and underscores the loss of a lover. The fourth and final act showcases the loss of a husband and the kids losing their father.

In the series' closing moments, a young Ae-sun (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) are depicted walking hand-in-hand amidst a field of yellow canola flowers. This scene was interpreted by fans as a metaphorical representation of the afterlife, symbolizing eternal togetherness beyond mortal existence.

The young and youthful Ae-sun and Gwan-sik discuss their dreams and hopes of buying a big house and a car and having a beautiful family together as they walk hand-in-hand. The series ended on the note that Ae-sun and Gwan-sik were each other's heaven; hence, wherever they were together, it felt like a safe haven.

Viewers shared their interpretations of the finale. Some shared how they also completed a life cycle while watching When Life Gives You Tangerines. One fan wrote on X:

"this drama is a masterpiece"

Viewers hailed When Life Gives You Tangerines as one of the best dramas they have ever watched. Some fans mentioned that they would like to believe that Ae-sun was able to meet Gwan-sik in the afterlife and "are forever young & happy."

"For my sanity, in my head, gwanshik waits for aesun and they will meet again in the afterlife and are forever young & happy in this field. I rest my case!!!!" a fan wrote.

"It breaks my heart that they didn’t get to do some of the stuff they professed but they were together from start to finish and idk it’s just..that means more to me idk," another fan wrote.

"I feel like I've also finished one cycle of life while watching this. Gwangsik and Aesun younger days will always be remembered as eternal spring," another fan added.

Others shared how the series' final chapter, from episodes 13 to 16, prepared them for a heartbreaking loss as Ae-sun lost Gwan-sik.

"I officially announce that this is the best series I have ever watched in my life. I doubt that there will ever be a more powerful one. I am literally sobbing..." a fan remarked.

"I’m just glad that she was given time to prepare for the loss in Vol 4. Though it doesn’t lessen the pain, she learnt that he will continue to live within her as per her poem," another fan wrote.

"The drama teaches us that in any season, we may feel the lose of a loved one yet just how the drama taught us… Life goes on for the living. Through all its pains, you have done WELL," another fan said.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a poetic representation of womanhood through four generations amidst love & hardships

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines chronicles the intertwined lives of Oh Ae-sun (IU) and Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), spanning from their youth in the 1960s to the present day. As the series concluded with its final episode on March 28, 2025, viewers were left reflecting on the journey of its central characters.

When Life Gives You Tangerines concluded in its emotionally climactic episode. Gwan-sik is diagnosed with blood cancer and the news threatens the family's previously happy life. Even during Gwan-sik's failing health, his unconditional love for Ae-sun, shines through as he constantly worries about leaving her all alone.

One scene shows father and daughter sharing old stories, enjoying each other's laughter and tears at the hospital as Gwan-sik was admitted. He recalls how he met Ae-sun, their journey to Busan, his swimming back across the sea to Ae-sun, and their marriage and having Geum-myeong.

In episode 16 of When Life Gives You Tangerines, as the dawn breaks, Gwan-sik requests Geum-myeong to take care of her mother, Ae-sun. He tells her to be patient with Ae-sun as she is getting old, too. Gwan-sik's request breaks Geum-myeong's heart as she sees his severely ill father still trying to look after her and her mother. She promises to take care of Ae-sun and the family.

As Gwan-sik's condition deteriorates, Ae-sun remains steadfastly by his side, embodying the resilience and devotion that have characterized their relationship. Gwan-sik decides to spend his final days at home, not in the hospital.

The series culminates with Gwan-sik dying at the age of 56 due to blood cancer. However, his wish to see Ae-sun's poems being published gets fulfilled after he gets some of her poems published by a local publishing unit. After Gwan-sik's death, Ae-sun's keeps her promise to him and completes her poem collections.

Gwan-sik always dreamt of seeing Ae-sun become a poet and get her book published worldwide. When Life Gives You Tangerines ends with a 73-year-old Ae-sun achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a published poet as her book gets published in 2023.

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU and Park Bo-gum is streaming on Netflix.

