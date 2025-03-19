Byeon Woo-seok updates Instagram about his recent travel to Italy

On March 19, 2025, the South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok shared his recent travel to Italy through his official Instagram account. The male artist shared twenty pictures from his visit to the country. He donned a grey-colored trench coat styled with a cap, showcasing his impeccable fashion statement. He made several different poses with his phone against the backdrop of tall buildings.

The Lovely Runner actor stood near the European streets, tall buildings, windows, harbor, narrow alleys, and other places. He shared pictures of his activities, where he watched an orchestra, giggled with the staff, and playfully captured his moments on the couch.

Byeon Woo-seok was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century

Kakao Entertainment has officially confirmed that Byeon Woo-seok and IU will be starring as the leads in the upcoming romance drama Wife of a 21st Century. It will be helmed by the director Park Joon-hwa, known for dramas, including Touch Your Heart, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Because This Is My First Life, Alchemy of Souls, Ugly Miss Young Ae, and others. The drama will be penned by the screenwriter Yoo A-in.

IU and Byeon Woo-seok will be playing the characters of Seong Hui-ju and Prince I An, respectively.

According to Asianwiki, the synopsis for Wife of a 21st Century is as follows:

"Set in the 21st century, with South Korea governed by a constitutional monarchy. Seong Hee-Ju is the second daughter of the top chaebol family in the country. She has almost everything, including a beautiful appearance and intelligence. She is also fiercely competitive."

The synopsis further reads:

"Seong Hee-Ju doesn't care that she is not part of the royal family, but her commoner status starts to become an obstacle in her life. This leads her to get involved with Prince Yian, who is the second son of the King. Prince Yian is destined to have nothing, but his royal status. He always hides him from people, but, after he meets Seong Hee-Ju, he begins to change."

For those unversed, Byeon Woo-seok is a multifaceted personality with expertise in acting and modeling. He has been associated with Varo Entertainment. The male artist made his acting debut in 2016 with the series, Dear My Friends. Subsequently, he appeared in several dramas, including Live Up to Your Name, Search: WWW, Record of Youth, Moonshine, and others.

He rose to international and domestic prominence by appearing in the romance and time-travel series Lovely Runner.

In recent news, he made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series No Gain, No Love. He played the role of a convenience store part-timer in episode four.

