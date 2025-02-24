“Tuning in no matter what” — Fans react as IU and Byeon Woo-seok's 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife reportedly faces delays, to have 2026 release

On February 23, 2025, Korean media OSEN reported that 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife is now set to air in 2026, instead of this year. The MBC drama, starring IU and Byun Woo-seok, is reportedly eyeing a premiere in the first half of next year.

21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife has faced multiple delays. Announced in December 2024, the drama was set to drop in late 2025. Then, reports from January 2025 suggested that it was set for a year-end release instead. Fans are reacting to the latest update, with one X user saying:

"Ok guyz (people who'll work on this) calm down.... We are tuning in no matter what hahahaha."

Some fans wished for an earlier production timeline for 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife, hoping to see the cast on screen sooner.

"I knew it would turn out Like this," a user said.

"I expect alot from this drama just seeing my faves as mainleads and good things need and take time! But I can't help to be little sad that the drama won't happen this year," a person remarked.

"Next time we will see actor wooseok is 2026," another fam shared.

Some pointed out that "longer time" meant "better results," while others hoped for a "smooth" filming process for 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.

"But it does make sense if it has to be broadcast next year because it would seem rushed if forced to air at the end of this year. Whenever this drama airs, I hope that all the processes, from pre-production to post-production, go smoothly," a viewer commented.

"Actually it's okay as long as the production finished well. But i hope the filming starts and ends this year so it wont be hinder for iu's other projects. I dont want there's any projects that is delayed/cancelled again," a fan noted.

"Honestly wished it was earlier…Cause I can’t wait to see their chemistryyyyy!!! But whatever it is, I hope the results will be even betterrr," another netizen added.

More About 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife, starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok

Set in an alternate Korea under a constitutional monarchy, 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife follows the story of Sung Hee-joo (IU), a chaebol princess. She crosses paths with Lee Ahn (Byeon Woo-seok), a hidden prince.

Hee-joo is the second daughter of Korea’s most influential conglomerate family. Despite her intelligence and ambition, her lack of noble status creates obstacles. Lee Ahn, the King’s second son, has concealed his royal identity his entire life. While he holds a prestigious title, he has little else to his name.

IU and Byeon Woo-seok are set to star together in 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife (Image via Instagram/@dlwlrma, @byeonwooseok)

IU’s has also starred in When Life Gives You Tangerines, set to premiere on March 7, 2025—six years after Hotel Del Luna. Woo-seok joins the cast fresh off his rise to fame with Lovely Runner.

Director Park Jun-hwa, known for What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Alchemy of Souls, will helm the project. He has directed several romantic comedies, including tvN’s Love is on the Bridge of a Lone Tree.

