"I have faith for this one" - Fans react as Park Joon-hwa announced as the director for 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife starring IU & Byeon Woo-seok

IU and Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife is finally taking shape. On February 18, 2025, the drama makers have announced the director for the project. Park Joo-hwa, known for dramas like Because This is My First Life and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim will be helming the project.

The drama was first announced in December 2024 by Kakao Entertainment. Fans were delighted to hear the latest news and showed positive reactions towards IU and Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming drama. Here's what one X user wrote:

"AOS cinematography is a chef kiss I have faith for this one"

"the director of because this is my first life? one of my all time fav drama. i won goodluck daegun buin, wooseok, iu, all actors and crew, " a fan wrote

"lye and aos director???? OHMYGOD daegun buin is in good hands we won so bad let's fawking gooo" a fan replied

"omg same PD from because this is my first life!! this man is secured quality. high hopes for wooseok's upcoming drama," an X user wrote

Director Par Jun-hwa is also a producer at Studio Dragon, one of South Korea's leading production houses. His previous projects have mostly been featured on tvN network and the change in the channel from tvN to MBC was also noted by the fans:

"Studio Dragon never disappoint actually..." an X user wrote.

"Judging from Director Park Joon Hwa previous works, then i know FOR SURE that 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife gonna give us the romcom & angst feast to the max," a fan wrote.

"it's all tvN then boom MBC HAHAHAH i see a lot of his works are romcom and i truly enjoyed them so im expecting something for his new project," a fan replied.

All you need to know about MBC's upcoming drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok

MBC's upcoming 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife reunites IU and Byeon Woo-seok in a romantic lead. The duo was first seen together briefly in the drama Scarlet Heart Ryeo as present-day boyfriend and girlfriend.

The drama is set in the 21st century South Korea where constitutional monarchy is in place. It follows Seong Hui-ju (IU), the second daughter of a conglomerate family that is ranked number one in the world. She is but a commoner in front of Prince I An (Byeon), who is the second son of the king. Things begin to change in their lives after they cross paths with each other.

21st Century Grand Prince's Wife is slated to release sometime in the second half of 2025. The script for this drama was selected through a script contest held by MBC.

