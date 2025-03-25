"WE NEED THE SDT X UDT 95LINER TO HAPPEN" — Fans gush as Dex mentions Taehyung suggesting a '95z' line with Napoli Matpia and Mimiminu

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, was mentioned in a new video on Dex’s YouTube channel (@dex101), where host Dex named the idol as a potential member of his ’95z’ lineup. Dex celebrated surpassing one million subscribers by gathering fellow 95-liners in the video titled Born in 95, Be My Colleague!!! 95z EP.1.

The episode, released on March 24, 2025, featured Culinary Class Wars winner Napoli Matfia (Kwon Sung-jun) and YouTuber Mimiminu, known for having 1.79 million subscribers. During their conversation, the trio explored the idea of creating a special ’95z’ line.

Among the names brought up, Dex surprised everyone by mentioning BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) as his ideal addition. Known for their shared 1995 birth year and military backgrounds—Dex with the UDT (Underwater Demolition Team) and V currently serving in the SDT (Special Duty Team)—the thought of these two connecting left fans thrilled.

However, recognizing V’s current military duties, they jokingly agreed that he might not be able to join their group yet. Dex said,

“Wow, but since V-nim is shown, we're speechless. So you guys don't think he can join as a member, right? I have nothing to say because I don't think this will happen. And he's currently fulfilling his military duty. Btw do you think he'll want to join in the 95z after his military service?”

This left the guests and the fans uncertain but hopeful. The lighthearted moment sparked excitement online as fans imagined the powerful combination of SDT’s V and UDT’s Dex together. Many flooded social media with reactions, calling it a “dream 95-liner duo” rooted in both friendship and shared military experience. One fan commented,

"WE NEED THE SDT X UDT 95LINER TO HAPPEN."

"You guys have to ask him once he will be happy to hangout my baby is so precious he loves ppl," said this fan.

"Everyone wants Taehyung in their friends group, and I totally get it! It's pretty funny because he's a global superstar, yet he still seems so approachable and down to earth, like he's your cool, friendly neighbor," wrote a netizen.

"I never in my life thought I will ever see Taehyung and Dex crumbs," read a comment on X user.

"Jinyoung, my man??? And Napoli Mafia?? The way I watched both Culinary Class Wars and Single's inferno earlier this year and Dex/Jinyoung is my favourite Single's inferno male contestant across all seasons and I was rooting for Napoli Mafia to win CCW... I love this for meee," shared an X user.

The episode ended with Dex’s playful invitation to another gathering, hinting at more fun to come with the 95z concept. For now, fans can’t help but hope that this crossover of two elite soldiers 95-liners becomes a reality someday.

"At times such moments hit hard..how tf is he on every other persons' mind..they be bending over backwards to insert him somehow, anyhow..it's baffling! he isn't just a Sergent serving in military but a beloved idolizing concept! too bad, love & respect can't be sabotaged," said this fan.

"95z line who were in special forces. Dex was also in the toughest unit of special forces so it would be so f*ckin cool, and i think v would like it too," mentioned one individual on X.

"OMG ican we manifest sdt Taehyung joining UDT Dex as a new 95z line??? let's weverse him this. maybe tae can have 95z gymbros line," posted one X user.

"Sure if his not busy and willing he'll gladly will join if its good and genuine why not we want anything Tae to have interaction with everyone and everythings he likes," added this fan.

In the episode, celebrating Dex’s channel surpassing one million subscribers, Dex, chef Kwon Sung-jun, and Mimiminu floated the idea of creating a '95z' team, as all three were born in 1995. While discussing potential members, Taehyung was shown on the screen.

Dex, calling him "world-class," expressed amazement at the thought of having BTS' V in their group. "Wow, just amazing from the start," he reacted, with a caption noting how everyone fell silent at the mention of the global star.

Mimiminu pointed out that both BTS members Taehyung and Jimin are ’95-liners, making them part of the same generation. However, considering V’s ongoing military service, they agreed it might not be possible for him to join. While Sung-jun shared it felt a bit overwhelming to even talk about him, Mimiminu added,

"Let's say he can't be our member because of his military service."

Dex then asked the guests and the fans if they thought V would want to join the 95z after his military service. Though unsure, Mimiminu responded with a hesitant "Maybe," leaving room for hope.

For the unversed, Dex is a host, actor, and YouTuber. He has hosted Netflix’s hit dating show Single's Inferno's last two seasons (3 and 4) and has also been a participant in the show's season 2.

Meanwhile, V, aka Kim Taehyung, began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, enlisting alongside BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. After finishing basic training, he officially joined the Military Police Corps' Special Task Force under the 2nd Corps’ Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024.

On March 3, 2025, Taehyung updated fans through a Weverse post, revealing that he had been promoted to Second-Class Sergeant and earned his title as a special forces soldier. With just 76 days remaining until his discharge, the announcement sparked an outpouring of support from fans online, eagerly counting down to his return in June.

Taehyung is set to complete his service by June 2025, alongside his fellow BTS members currently serving in the military.

