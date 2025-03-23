“THE ARMS? THE VEINS?”- Fans in a frenzy over BTS’ Taehyung’s latest gym photos, six-pack update, Pororo phone sticker, & more

On March 23, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) caused a stir among fans with his latest update on Weverse. While continuing his military service in the Special Duty Team (SDT), he shared gym photos showing his toned physique. Though he mentioned losing 10 kg recently, fans were amazed by his muscular build. This was a sharp contrast to his Layover era.

Ad

When a fan requested his picture, he uploaded two photos. His mirror selfie in a grey sleeveless vest, yellow beanie, and headphones highlighted his muscular arms. Another picture, taken by someone else, captured him about to lift weights in the same outfit paired with brown cargo pants. He wrote in the caption,

"But recently...! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg.. Hahahaha I'll try harder."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with the photos, he interacted with fans, talking about his workout, and weight loss. As the fans saw his latest post, they rushed to social media to talk about his physical transformation and build. An X user, @parkainhoa13 wrote,

"THE ARMS? THE VEINS? SIRR."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, fans flooded social media with excitement over his updates especially when he was asked about his abs. While he admitted they weren’t bad, he said he was too shy to reveal them.

"OH KIM TAEHYUNG WE WERE NOT READY FOR THIS," an X user wrote.

"We view we don't judge Tae, show us," another fan remarked.

"SIR, YOU CAN’T JUST SAY “they’re not bad” AND WALK AWAY. WE NEED TO SEE FOR SCIENTIFIC PURPOSES. FOR RESEARCH. FOR HUMANITY," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"SIRRRRRRRR MY SANITY IS NOT SO GOOD RN PLEASE GIVE US A WARNING WHEN YOU'LL DROP IT PLEASE," a netizen commented.

Others too chimed in to express their happiness after getting an update from the singer. Some even joked about his random replies to fans' questions.

"you can never think of what op actually said with his tmi answer, he's so random and adorable," an X user wrote.

Ad

"he so random in the cutest way," another person added.

All about BTS' Taehyung's Weverse update, his military life, solo activities, and more

Apart from the pictures Taehyung posted, he also replied to fans. When another fan asked about his weight loss, he casually responded that eating less meat helps. His playful responses continued when fans requested more pictures, to which he joked that if the military allowed it, he would share 100 selfies.

Ad

Aside from fitness, Taehyung also shared that he still sings while serving and often hums to himself. Additionally, his Pororo phone sticker quickly became a trending topic after a fan brought it up. He explained that a younger junior in the army gave him yakgwa, a traditional Korean snack, which came with a sticker. He decided to keep it on his phone. He said,

"That (Pororo sticker) came out of a yakgwa, they sell it at the convenience store.. my adorable junior who's 10 years younger than me, bought me yakgwa so i go around with (the sticker) pasted (on my phone)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the work front, V’s solo career remains active through pre-recorded projects. His debut solo album, Layover was released in September 2023. It features songs like Rainy Days, Blue, and Slow Dancing.

In December 2024, Taehyung collaborated with Park Hyo-shin on Winter Ahead and released a remake of White Christmas. He also launched a photobook titled TYPE in June 2024 and a vinyl edition of Layover in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Taehyung continues to serve in the SDT. It is a unit known for its intense training. In February 2025, Taehyung announced his promotion to sergeant. With his discharge set for June 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback