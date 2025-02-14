How does Single's Inferno select its contestants? Show producers reveal trade secrets ahead of Season 5 release

Netflix confirmed that Single's Inferno 5 will be released in late 2025, on February 13, 2025. The show's producers— Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun, and Park Su-ji— provided insights into their casting strategies, shedding light on how they curate a compelling mix of participants to ensure authentic connections and engaging dynamics.

Ad

On February 14, 2025, The Korea Times revealed that the producers auditioned around 500 candidates, but only 13 were selected for Single's Inferno 4.

“In fact, because everyone has distinct preferences, we decide on cast members when there is a majority consensus. We have intense discussions where we appeal to each other and share what we like about potential candidates,” Park Su-ji said.

Since its debut in 2021, Single's Inferno has gained immense popularity, making it a coveted platform for many. Producer Kim Jae-won acknowledged that while the show's success increased the pool of applicants, it also presented a challenge: distinguishing between those seeking genuine romantic connections and individuals aiming for fame.

Ad

Trending

The casting process aims to assemble a diverse group of singles, each bringing unique backgrounds and personalities to the island. For instance, Season 4 featured contestants ranging from sportscasters and models, to actors and dancers.

During the interview, Kim Jae-won emphasized the importance of selecting contestants who are earnest in their search for love, stating,

"Dating programs are supposed to help you find love, but [some people] try to find things that are other than love through the show, because it gives you so much fame."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Single's Inferno 4 production team's adaptability to unscripted dynamics due to contestants

On February 14, 2-25, Kim Jae-won explained how the members' screen time in Single's Inferno 4 was also impacted by the program's editing, stating that while it was hard to identify underlying reasons while casting the players, they adhered to a clear guideline to only show viewers true moments.

The producers shared that despite having a thorough auditioning process, it becomes difficult to detect a person's underlying motives to join a show. However, the crew focused on keeping the scenes that were genuine and authentic and showed the real sides of the contestants like Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an.

Ad

“Yuk and Lee showed genuine emotions and actions before starting their romance as if they had forgotten about the cameras and were completely immersed in this world. I'm grateful that they participated earnestly without putting up walls,” Kim Jae-won explained.

Meanwhile, a core element of Single's Inferno series is the rule that contestants must keep personal details such as age and occupation confidential while on the island. This approach encourages participants to form connections based on personality and chemistry, rather than societal status or preconceived notions.

Ad

The only opportunity to reveal these details is during a successful pairing that leads to a stay in "Paradise," a luxurious escape from the island's austere conditions. While the producers have a structured plan, they remain flexible to the organic developments among contestants.

For example, in Single's Inferno 4, a surprise double date was introduced in "Paradise" to add complexity to emerging relationships. Producer Kim Jae-won noted in an interview with TIME on February 11, 2025,

Ad

“The double date was planned, but we didn't know which two couples [would go] or when to send them to Paradise. So not everything is set in stone. We have the big overarching plan, but we can meddle with things in the middle.”

Ad

The production team is committed to refining the show's format based on viewer feedback and past experiences. Adjustments, such as extending the duration of contestants' stay on the island and introducing new participants mid-season, were implemented to enhance the dynamics and maintain viewer interest.

The producers told TIME that a lot of the show remains unscripted, as they decide several things impromptu such as having a women's match that day or a men's game. Furthermore, they explained that in Single's Inferno 4, fewer couples were formed and as producers, they have no control over the show's result or consequences.

Ad

Kim Jae-won shared that they regretted dividing the "Inferno" into two categories: men and women, which further reduced the candidates' time to mingle.

“It wasn't planned at all. It just happened. And I think it's because we had the two game-changers, and we sent everyone to Paradise, and it was only the men who remained in the Inferno [with just Hae-lin]. I think they just had little physical time to be together and mingle on Inferno. So that is something that we actually very much regretted after filming everything.”

Ad

Ad

With casting for Single's Inferno 5 already underway, the producers are focused on finding individuals who are sincere in their pursuit of love.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback