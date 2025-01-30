“They are all adults" — Netizens defend Si-an after Single's Inferno 4 viewers flood her Instagram with hate comments over “bed scene” with Jun-seo

Single's Inferno 4 contestants Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo found themselves at the center of a heated online discussion following a scene where they shared a bed during their 'Paradise' date.

This moment, which aired in episodes 7 and 8 on January 28, 2025, led to a surge of negative comments directed at Si-an on her Instagram account. However, many netizens came forward to defend her, emphasizing the importance of understanding the context and avoiding unwarranted judgment.

For the unversed, in episode 7, Si-an and Jun-seo earned a trip to Paradise, a luxurious getaway that allows contestants to deepen their connections away from the austere environment of "Inferno." During their time together, the two shared a bed—a first for the series, which sparked significant reactions from viewers.

Following the broadcast of Single's Inferno 4 episode 7, Netizens labeled the interaction as inappropriate, suggesting that it deviated from the show's typical boundaries. In response, several other netizens rallied to Si-an's defense.

Supporters argued that the show's format encourages participants to explore connections and that sharing a bed does not inherently imply inappropriate behavior. They emphasized that both Si-an and Jun-seo are "adults" capable of making their own decisions. A Reddit user wrote:

"People are getting way to emotional and Personal with this stuff. Calm down!! There is no need to Jump into their socials and Bash them [....] People are forgetting! #1. Its another reality TV show with no reality. #2. They are all adults. #3. Nobody is committed to anyone, they're just there to explore and have fun. If you want couple that shows commitment, hop over to Chinese dating programs"

This incident highlighted the challenges reality TV participants face, where their actions are subjected to public scrutiny. The polarized reactions underscore the diverse perspectives viewers held regarding personal boundaries and cultural norms. However, several viewers defended Si-an.

"Sian’s comments are insane wth. Poor girl did nothing wrong!!" a Reddit user wrote.

"Yeah I just saw her IG page and I feel so bad for her. The people in the comments are so disgusting," another netizen wrote.

"The hate is like crazy K-pop stan behaviour, jfc. You can tell they don’t have any dating experience," another netizen added.

A few stated that "unless she has a redemption arc of some sorts", Si-an would have to "bear the brunt of the bed scene" in Single's Inferno 4.

"Unfortunately, unless she has a redemption arc of some sorts. Based on what’s happ this week, she will have to bear the brunt of the bed scene for a longtime. Just like Min ji still bears the brunt of the helicopter scene. You can’t shut everyone up. And that bed scene was problematic, ppl get labeled for far less," a netizen remarked.

"People are generally very mean online, they hide behind the screen and have no dignity. If everyone would think first and try to be considerate the world would be much better place," another Reddit user wrote.

"Bro this show is not that serious for people needing to do all of that," another user added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 7 and 8 recap: Deepening connections amidst shifting dynamics

In Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, episode 7, viewers saw 3 couples earning their coveted trips to "Paradise": Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, and Kim A-rin with Kook Dong-ho. These excursions provided an intimate setting for the pairs to explore their budding relationships away from the communal environment of "Inferno."

Si-an and Jun-seo's date Single's Inferno 4 episode 7 was particularly noteworthy. The duo shared personal stories, with Si-an opening up about her past experiences and Jun-seo discussing his aspirations. Their evening took an unexpected turn when they decided to share a bed—a first in the show's history.

This intimate moment from Single's Inferno 4 episode 7, while consensual, sparked significant discussions among viewers. Some appreciated their genuine connection, while others felt it was a departure from the show's usual decorum.

Meanwhile, in Single's Inferno 4 episode 7, Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan's date was characterized by lighthearted conversations and shared laughter. They bonded over mutual interests like ice skating and seemed to enjoy each other's company.

A-rin and Dong-ho's date, on the other hand, was filled with playful banter. They engaged in various activities such as swimming and dining.

Upon returning to "Inferno," the atmosphere among the contestants shifted. The other participants were curious about the experiences in "Paradise," leading to subtle tensions and insecurities.

Notably, Jang Theo, who had previously shown interest in Si-an, appeared visibly affected by her growing closeness with Jun-seo. Similarly, Hae-lin and You-jin both decided to talk to Dong-ho when he returned from his "Paradise" date with A-rin. Meanwhile, Jeong-su tried to lead Hye-jin and Hae-lin individually despite choosing Sia-an.

Both Hye-jin and Hae-lin commented about being ambiguous with them and sending them mixed signals. Hye-jin decided that she would focus solely on Jong-hoon.

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 8 featured a traditional Korean wrestling match, known as Ssireum, among the male contestants. This challenge was not only a test of physical strength but also a display of determination, as the winner would earn the privilege of choosing a partner for the next "Paradise" date.

Theo was matched against Te-hwan, Jong-hoon went up against Jeong-su, and Dong-ho went against Jun-seo. In the end, Yuk Jun-seo emerged victorious after winning against Te-hwan and Jeong-su in the second round, securing his spot for another "Paradise" date.

Kim Jeong-su and Kim Tae-hwan claimed the second and third places, respectively, granting them the opportunity to select their partners as well. Their choices will be revealed in episode 9.

Episodes 9 and 10 of Single's Inferno 4 will be premiered on Netflix on February 4, 2025, at 12 AM PT (2 AM CT, 3 AM ET, 5 AM Brazil, 8 AM UK, 10 AM CEST, 1:30 PM IST).

