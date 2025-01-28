"Can't you see the greenest of all men on Inferno?" — Netizens side with Theo in Single's Inferno 4 for his unwavering loyalty despite Si-an’s actions

On January 28, 2025, Single's Inferno 4 released episodes 7 and 8 on Netflix. In the latest episodes, viewers were captivated by the evolving dynamics among the contestants, particularly the unwavering loyalty displayed by Theo towards Si-an.

Despite Si-an's shifting affections towards Jun-seo, Theo's steadfastness garnered significant support from netizens, who commend his genuine approach in the complex environment of the show.

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 7, Si-an chooses to accompany Jun-seo to "Paradise," the show's luxurious escape where couples can explore their connections more intimately. During their time together, Si-an and Jun-seo decided to share the same bed, a decision that took both viewers and the show's panelists by surprise.

Meanwhile, from the outset, Theo has been transparent about his feelings for Si-an. In one memorable instance, Theo crafted a delicate flower ring for Si-an, symbolizing his affection and dedication. This act resonated deeply with viewers, leading many to praise his sincerity.

Despite Si-an's budding connection with Jun-seo in Single's Inferno 4 during their recent "Paradise" date, Theo's unwavering commitment towards Si-an struck a chord with the audience. Many viewers have expressed their support for Theo, emphasizing the rarity of such genuine loyalty in the context of reality dating shows. One fan wrote:

"Sian wake up!!! Can't you see the greenest of all men on Inferno?"

Discussions on various forums highlighted a collective hope among viewers that Theo's sincerity should be recognized by Si-an.

"How can she be flirty with other men but be stoned towards Theo? Seriously I don't understand whats on her mind," one fan wrote.

"Oh sian for the love of god please wake up and smell the coffee!! I love you so much but please please open your eyes!!! And Theo, I will always love you," another fan wrote.

"Same girl same it's always these 2 for me! They should be the end game! Si-an don't be swayed by those 2 red flags puhleeaaase!" another fan said.

However, some fans were of the opinion that after watching Si-an sleep in the same bed with Jun-seo in episode 7 of Single's Inferno 4, they didn't want Theo to end up with her anymore.

"Theo is too good for sian but I dont blame sian too bcs u can’t really force yourself to like someone. It is just i wish sian was honest with theo from the very beginning that he never really had a secure place in her heart," a fan remarked.

"No way after that bed scene with junseo. I don't want them together anymore," another fan wrote.

"Ouh to think that he didn't know what happened the night before," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 1 to 8: A brief recap of the ever-shifting dynamics in romance

The initial episodes of Single's Inferno 4 have been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by budding romances, strategic decisions, and unexpected twists.

Episodes 1-2: Single's Inferno 4 commenced with the introduction of the contestants, each bringing their unique personalities to the fore. Early interactions set the stage for potential connections, with participants engaging in group activities and one-on-one conversations to gauge compatibility.

Episodes 3-4: The dynamics began to shift as contestants participated in challenges designed to test their physical and emotional strengths. The girls got to compete, and the winners—Si-an, You-jin, and Hye-jin—went on meal dates with their preferred men on "Inferno" island. Later, in the evening, the contestant mingled at a bonfire session over snacks, drinks, and laughter.

Episodes 5-6: As bonds deepened, the complexities of romantic entanglements became more apparent. Theo's consistent efforts to win Si-an's heart were juxtaposed against the backdrop of new connections forming within the group, setting the stage for emotional confrontations. Two new contestants—Hae-lin and Jong-hoon—joined the show midway which further caused turmoil.

Episodes 7-8: The spotlight shifted to Si-an and Jun-seo's "Paradise" date, where their growing intimacy became evident. This development introduces tension, especially concerning Theo's unwavering feelings for Si-an. The episodes concluded with Jun-seo winning the men's wrestling match and picking Si-an for yet another "Paradise" date while Theo got left behind.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 will be aired on Netflix on February 4, 2025.

