“So bestie coded” — Single's Inferno 4 Theo and You-jin’s playful bond & mutual support garner love, leaving endgame couple theories behind

Single's Inferno 4 aired episodes 7 and 8 on Netflix on January 28, 2025. The latest episodes showed the evolving relationship between Theo and You-jin. Their playful interactions and mutual support have become a focal point, offering a refreshing dynamic amidst the island's romantic tensions.

From their initial meetings, Theo and You-jin exhibited a natural rapport that stood out among the contestants. Their shared sense of humor and lighthearted banter provided moments of levity throughout the season.

In one memorable instance, the duo engaged in a spirited debate about the existence of aliens during a bonfire in episode 4. Meanwhile, in episode 7, You-jin and Theo were seen chatting inside the room. They both discussed the person they like on "Inferno." Theo encouraged You-jin to take the initiative and talk to Dong-ho once he returned from his "Paradise" date with A-rin.

Prior to the recent episodes, fans speculated about potential endgame couples, analyzing interactions and predicting outcomes. However, Theo and You-jin's genuine friendship and mutual admiration shifted the narrative focus, leading many to reconsider their initial assumptions about the show's romantic pairings.

One fan wrote on X:

"They are so bestie coded."

The audience's response to Theo and You-jin's relationship has been overwhelmingly positive. Social media platforms were abuzz with discussions praising their dynamic.

"I'm getting more and more convinced about Theo and Youjin, they really have a chemistry that is really suitable and convincing, but some people only think of this as friendship," a fan wrote.

"Youjin needs some confidence and Theo immediately gave her advice and some confidence. She was afraid to express her feelings and Theo gave her encouragement. I'm living for their interactions! Youjin is also very cute the way she talks like a robot," another fan wrote.

"Even if Theo and Youjin won't choose each other in the show, the rumors of them dating together right now actually make sense. They are giving friends-to-lovers trope!" another fan added.

Whether their bond deepens into a romantic connection or remains a profound friendship, fans expressed their hope to see You-jin and Theo romantically get invested in one another by the end of Single's Inferno 4.

"The only way they can save this season from being the worst season is giving us Theo x Youjin ENDGAME," a fan commented.

"Theo and youjin are cooking that friends to lovers trope you all TRUST ME," another fan remarked.

"The show thinks that love square with Sian is making the show interesting but who is going to tell them that we don't care who Sian ends up with as long as it's not Theo. We only care about Youjin and Theo atp," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4: Men wrestle to win a ticket to "Paradise" with the women they like

Single's Inferno 4 commenced with the return of three couples from their Paradise dates: Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin, Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an, and Kim Te-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon. Each pair shared varying degrees of connection during their time away from Inferno.

Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin's date was marked by lighthearted conversations and shared laughter, suggesting a budding rapport. Upon their return, Dong-ho's roommates, Jang Theo and Kim Te-hwan, eagerly inquired about the date's details. Dong-ho described the experience as enjoyable, though he remained reserved about his deeper feelings.

Meanwhile, in Single's Inferno 4 episode 8, Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an appeared to have deepened their bond during their time in Paradise. Their interactions were filled with meaningful conversations, leading to speculation among other contestants about the strength of their connection.

Kim Te-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon's date, though less highlighted, seemed to have laid the groundwork for a potential relationship. Both appeared content upon their return, but the brevity of their screen time left viewers wanting more insight into their dynamics.

Back in Inferno, Park Hae-lin and Chung You-jin, both harboring feelings for Kook Dong-ho, chose not to confront Kim A-rin about her date with him. This decision introduced an undercurrent of tension in Single's Inferno 4, as both women grappled with their emotions in silence.

In a candid moment in Single's Inferno 4 episode 8, Park Hae-lin confided in Dong-ho, revealing that she had chosen him during a previous couple's matching. This revelation added complexity to the existing dynamics, as Dong-ho was now aware of Hae-lin's interest, potentially influencing his future decisions.

A highlight of Single's Inferno 4 episode 8 was the wrestling competition among the male contestants. The stakes were high: the top three winners would earn the privilege of selecting a female partner for a coveted Paradise date.

The matches were intense, showcasing both physical prowess and strategic thinking. In the initial rounds, Kim Te-hwan faced off against Jang Theo, emerging victorious after a hard-fought battle. Kim Jeong-su and An Jong-hoon also competed fiercely, with Jeong-su securing a win.

As the tournament progressed, the final three contenders—Kim Te-hwan, Kim Jeong-su, and Yuk Jun-seo—vied for the top spot. Ultimately, Yuk Jun-seo clinched the first position, granting him the initial choice for a Paradise date.

With the wrestling challenge concluded, the victorious contestants were granted the opportunity to select their partners for the upcoming Paradise dates. Yuk Jun-seo, who had previously connected with Lee Si-an and Kim Min-seol, found himself at a crossroads. His decision was highly anticipated, as it would undoubtedly influence the group's dynamics in the future.

Kim Jeong-su and Kim Te-hwan also faced pivotal choices, with their selections poised to either solidify existing bonds or forge new connections in Single's Inferno 4, as Jeong-su wanted to go to "Paradise" with Si-an.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 will be aired on February 4, 2025, while episodes 11 and 12 on February 12, 2025.

