Single's Inferno 4 episode 7 recap: Lee Si-an’s date with Yuk Jun-seo turns paradise into a dilemma

On January 28, 2025, Netflix released episodes 7 and 8 of the popular dating series Single's Inferno season 4. The episodes continued the intense drama and romance, with episode 7 picking up from where the previous one left off. Three couples—Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, and Kim A-rin with Kook Dong-ho earned their tickets to Paradise to explore their connections.

The show's unique mix of competition, survival, and romantic entanglements has kept viewers hooked as the contestants navigated their relationships and choices. Episode 7 of Single's Inferno revolves around these three couples spending time in Paradise, a luxurious hotel that offers a stark contrast to the minimalist living conditions on the island.

While it was a chance for some contestants to grow closer, others faced confusion and emotional dilemmas. Single's Inferno’s iconic panel of hosts, including Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Dex, provided witty commentary and insightful reactions, amplifying the drama for fans.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 7 recap: Exploring whether the three dates end up as endgame couple

The seventh episode of Single's Inferno started with the three couples embarking on their Paradise dates. Among them, Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan’s ice-skating outing stood out as the most harmonious. The two shared a natural chemistry, exchanging stories about their lives and careers with ease.

Their mature and calm demeanor impressed the panel, with Lee Da-hee admitting that this was her favorite date on the show so far.

On the other hand, Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho seemed happy to be together, but their interactions lacked the spark that fans were hoping for. Despite A-rin’s adorable enthusiasm, the panel speculated that Dong-ho might not be entirely committed, hinting that he could instead be leaning toward Kim Hae-lin, the new woman in the inferno.

The most compelling storyline of the episode centered on Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo. Initially, Si-an opened up about her struggles with the overwhelming choices on the island, confessing that the situation had left her feeling confused and unsure of herself.

Jun-seo’s calm and understanding demeanor helped her feel at ease. The two shared a deep conversation over drinks, where Si-an admitted to feeling torn between three contestants—Jun-seo, Jang Theo, and Kim Jeong-su.

However, Jun-seo seemed to have a knack for comforting Si-an during her vulnerable moments, gradually moving up her list of preferences. The turning point occurred when the pair decided to share a bed in Paradise, a surprising and intimate moment that shocked both the viewers and the panel.

Their candid conversations and physical closeness hinted at a growing bond, leaving fans speculating whether Jun-seo might ultimately win Si-an’s heart.

Meanwhile, back on the island, Jeong-su revealed to Hye-jin that Si-an was still on his mind, though his wavering behavior made it difficult for anyone to trust his intentions. Theo remained steadfast in his affection for Si-an, but her time with Jun-seo appeared to have shifted her priorities.

This episode of Single's Inferno highlighted the complexities of the contestants’ emotions and relationships, leaving viewers eager to see how these dynamics will unfold. Will the three couples in Paradise become endgame pairs, or will unexpected twists change the course of their journeys?

With its mix of romance and competition, Single's Inferno season 4 continues to captivate audiences and keep them guessing about the fate of their favorite contestants.

