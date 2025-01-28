“Makers are more interested in showing Sian” — Single's Inferno 4 viewers appalled by Ji-yeon and Te-hwan’s limited paradise date screen time

In the latest episodes of Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, viewers have expressed disappointment over the limited screen time dedicated to the "Paradise" date between contestants Ji-yeon and Te-hwan. Fans were eager to witness the development of their relationship, but the brief portrayal left many feeling shortchanged.

Leading up to episodes 7 and 8, released on January 28, 2025, the chemistry between Ji-yeon and Te-hwan had been a focal point for many viewers. Their interactions hinted at a promising connection, and fans were keen to see this relationship explored further during their "Paradise" date. However, the limited screen time allocated to their date in the episodes left much to be desired.

The brevity of Ji-yeon and Te-hwan's date segment did not go unnoticed. Fans took to social media to voice their frustrations, with comments such as,

"Makers are more interested in showing Sian. Like I am tired of her. I am just skipping her drama. I cant even watch."

The consensus among viewers was clear that the couple's potential warranted more screen time. Fans expressed their views online.

"Yes omg the episode is 1.5 hours but we see them only 5 minutes its so annoying," a fan said.

"They're the most attractive people there and they're the only ones with a legit viable connection. The producers are p*ssing me off," another fan wrote.

"WE WANT MOREEEEEEE DONT HESITATE TO SHOW THEIR SCENES PRODUCER NIM UGHHH," another fan added.

"WE DIDNT HAVE THEIR PILLOWTALK OR THE MORNING AFTER IM SICK," a fan wrote.

"We didn’t even see Tehwan and Jiyeon on the rest of their date. I hate it here," another fan wrote.

"The producers are so annoying. Give other cast screentime . I want more of dongho, youjin, jiyeon and tehwan. Was the show made for just one person let see other people’s storyline pls we are tired," another fan added.

Si-an and Jun-seo's night in Paradise leads to unprecedented intimacy in Single's Inferno 4

In the latest episodes of Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, the narrative takes unexpected turns, leaving viewers both intrigued and contemplative. Episodes 7 and 8 delve deeper into the contestants' emotional landscapes, revealing vulnerabilities and shifting dynamics that have become the hallmark of this season.

One of the most talked-about moments from these episodes is the "duvet scene" between Si-an and Jun-seo. After a heartfelt conversation during their date in Paradise, the two chose to share a bed—a first in the show's history.

While the intimacy was limited to cuddling, this act broke the unspoken boundaries of Single's Inferno 4, where public displays of affection are typically restrained. The hosts themselves expressed surprise, labeling the moment as "unprecedented."

In contrast, the budding relationship between Ji-yeon and Te-hwan in Single's Inferno 4 received minimal screen time, much to the chagrin of dedicated viewers. Their interactions, though brief, hinted at a deepening bond that many felt deserved more exploration.

Jun-seo's journey in these episodes is marked by internal conflict. While his connection with Si-an intensifies, he finds himself grappling with feelings for Min-seol after he returns to "Inferno," leading to a heartfelt discussion where he admits his confusion.

In episode 8 of Single's Inferno 4, the men engage in wrestling and the winner gets to go to "Paradise" with his preferred partner. Jun-seo won the match and picked Si-an to go for a "Paradise" date once again. Meanwhile, the second runner-up Jeong-su and third runner-up Te-hwan's choices will be revealed in episode 9.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 will be globally premiered on Netflix on February 4, 2025.

