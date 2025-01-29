“These girls really knew their worth” — Single's Inferno 4 viewers laud Hye-jin and Hae-lin for shutting down Jeong-su’s confusing behavior 

In Single's Inferno 4's latest episodes, 7 and 8, contestants Kim Hye-jin and Park Hae-lin garnered praise for confidently addressing the ambiguous behavior of fellow participant Kim Jeong-su.

Kim Jeong-su, a 33-year-old entrepreneur who owns several coffee shops and bakeries in Seoul, initially presented himself as a "golden-retriever boyfriend," emphasizing his playful and affectionate nature. However, as the series progressed, his casanova demeanor around multiple female contestants, including Hye-jin and Hae-lin, became a focal point of discussion among viewers.

Hye-jin, a 26-year-old model and former Miss Korea 2020, was among the first to notice Jeong-su's inconsistent behavior. Despite his initial interest in her, Jeong-su's attention seemed to waver, leading to confusion. Demonstrating self-assurance, Hye-jin confronted Jeong-su in episode 7, seeking clarity about his intentions and expressing her unwillingness to be part of any emotional ambiguity.

Similarly, Park Hae-lin, a 24-year-old actress and late entrant to the show, found herself at the center of Jeong-su's attention upon her arrival (episode 6). Despite his prior connections with Si-an and Hye-jin, Jeong-su pursued Hae-lin, claiming that Hae-lin is his ideal type of girlfriend.

Recognizing the potential for misunderstanding, Hae-lin addressed the situation directly in episode 7, making it clear that she valued transparency and was not interested in Jeong-su's games.

Viewers lauded both women for their forthrightness. On social media platforms, fans expressed admiration for Hye-jin and Hae-lin's refusal to tolerate Jeong-su's unclear intentions.

"No bc I love how hyejin and haelin was not blinded by jeongsu’s actions and they knew that he was giving them mixed signals. These girls really knew their worth. THATS QUEEN BEHAVIOR OF THEM," one fan tweeted.

Fans mentioned how they enjoyed watching Hye-jin and Hae-lin humbling Jeong-su in Single's Inferno 4, episode 8, as he kept giving mixed signals to multiple girls on the reality dating show.

"Jeongsu being humbled by two women in just ONE NIGHT. I say deserve???" a fan wrote.

"Hyejin is actually now the best girl in S4 imo. Knows her worth, honest, doesn’t talk sarcastically, and definitely a girl’s girl," another fan wrote.

"The way I didn’t really like hyejin before but now I genuinely love her for clocking jeongsu," another fan commented.

Several viewers also stated that they found Jeong-su's behavior "annoying" throughout Single's Inferno 4 and felt "relieved" seeing Hye-jin and Hae-lin realize their worth.

"Men who are equally nice to all women and give them mixed signals and confuse them are just so annoying. dude, you think you’re doing a good thing, but you are dragging these women left and right. make up your mind!" a fan remarked.

"He's not even worth of any of the girls. Neither he has personality nor He's hood looking lol." another fan wrote.

"I feel so RELIEVED when they both were straight up telling that to his face," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 7 & 8: Drastic turn of events complicates the brewing romance among contestants

In episodes 7 and 8 of Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, released on Netflix on January 28, the dynamics among the participants took a dramatic turn, particularly concerning Kim Jeong-su's interactions with fellow contestants Kim Hye-jin and Park Hae-lin.

Jeong-su's behavior, perceived by many as reminiscent of a casanova, led to significant tension and confrontation as both Hye-jin and Hae-lin began to question his sincerity.

In Single's Inferno 4, episode 7, Jeong-su's interest appeared to waver between Si-an, Hye-jin, and newcomer Hae-lin. This vacillation did not go unnoticed. Feeling misled by Jeong-su's inconsistent behavior, Hye-jin confronted him, seeking clarity about his intentions. She expressed her disappointment, stating that she felt he was not genuine in his interactions.

Similarly, Hae-lin, who had initially been intrigued by Jeong-su's charm, began to see through his facade. Observing his flirtations with multiple women on the show, such as Si-an and Hye-jin, she questioned his sincerity. She made it clear that she was not interested in being part of any emotional games.

The confrontations culminated in Single's Inferno 4, episode 8, where both Hye-jin and Hae-lin distanced themselves from Jeong-su. Jeong-su told Hye-jin that he liked Si-an yet asked Hye-jin to spend more time with him. Similarly, he told the same thing to Hae-lin and yet asked her to be with him as she is more similar to his ideal type.

Jeong-su's ambiguous statements and behavior displeased Hye-jin and Hae-lin, who called him out on his actions. Both women recognized their self-worth and refused to tolerate insincere behavior.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 will be released on February 4, 2025, while the final two episodes will be released on Netflix on February 11, 2025.

