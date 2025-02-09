From least to the most: Single's Inferno 4 cast's screentime ranked

Netflix's Single's Inferno is a South Korean reality dating show that strands attractive singles on a secluded island, referred to as "Inferno." Participants aim to form romantic connections to escape to "Paradise," a luxurious resort where they can enjoy private dates. The show's unique blend of survival elements and dating dynamics has captivated audiences globally.

In the fourth season, viewers have observed notable disparities in screen time among contestants, leading to discussions about the show's editing choices. This uneven distribution of screen time sparked discussions among viewers regarding the show's editing decisions and the equitable portrayal of contestants.

Some fans expressed a desire for a more balanced representation, allowing lesser-seen participants to share their stories and personalities.

Single's Inferno 4 contestants' screen time ranked from highest to lowest from episodes 1 to 10

As Single's Inferno 4 progresses, it remains to be seen how these disparities will impact viewer engagement and the overall reception of the show.

Based on data compiled by @singlesinfernodata up to episode 10, here's a ranking of the cast from the least to the most screen time:

1) Lee Si-an: 100 minutes+

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Lee Si-an. (Image via Instagram/@youseeany)

Lee Si-an, a 25-year-old model and former K-pop trainee. Before joining Single's Inferno 4, she was a contestant on K-pop survival shows Idol School and Produce48. In the initial episodes, Si-an quickly garnered attention from multiple male contestants like Theo, Jeong-su, and Jun-seo.

A pivotal moment occurred in episode 7, where Si-an shared an intimate scene with fellow contestant Yuk Jun-seo as they shared a bed together on the "Paradise" date. By episode 10, Si-an's relationship took another turn when she decided to reject Theo Jang's romantic advances.

2) Yuk Jun-seo: 75-80 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Yuk Jun-seo. (Images via Instagram/@6dory)

Yuk Jun-seo, a 28-year-old former South Korean Navy UDT/SEAL member turned artist, has emerged as a prominent figure in Netflix's reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4. His journey from military service, which began in 2014 and concluded with an honorable discharge in 2019, to the art world has intrigued many.

In the initial episodes, Jun-seo secured an early trip to "Paradise" with fellow contestant Jung You-jin. However, their bond faced challenges, leading Jun-seo to shift his attention to Kim Min-seol. This new pairing also earned a visit to "Paradise," where Min-seol developed strong feelings for him. As the series progressed, Jun-seo's interest gravitated toward Lee Si-an.

3) Kim Jeong-su: 45-50 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Kim Jeong-su. (Images via Instagram/@justsoo_it)

Kim Jeong-su, is an entrepreneur owning multiple coffee shops and bakeries. Throughout Single's Inferno 4 episodes 1 to 10, Jeong-su introduced himself as a warm-hearted and expressive individual, likening his personality to that of a "golden retriever." Jeong-su formed a connection with Lee Si-an and their bond seemed promising.

As the series progressed, Jeong-su's relationships became more complex. In episode 6, he returned from "Paradise" with newcomer Park Hae-lin. In episode 8, Jeong-su gets slammed by Hye-jin and Hae-lin for leading on multiple women with his ambiguous behavior. They both decided that they wouldn't pursue Jeong-su or reciprocate his advances.

4) Jung You-jin: Around 45-50 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Jung You-jin. (Images via Instagram/@youjini1225)

Jung You-jin is a 28-year-old dancer and graduate of Ewha Womans University. As the series progressed, You-jin formed a connection with Yuk Jun-seo. However, by episodes 5 and 6, tensions arose when Jun-seo appeared to distance himself from her. Later, she became interested in Dong-ho, however, barely got a chance to talk to him as he would often go to "Paradise" with A-rin or Hae-lin.

Throughout episodes 1 to 10, You-jin's journey has been a mix of highs and lows. However, viewers praised her genuine friendships with Jang Theo and Kim Jeong-su. They lauded Theo and You-jin for supporting each other in pursuing their respective love interests. Additionally, Jeong-su and You-jin went on a "Paradise" date and ended up being good friends from the start.

5) Kim Min-seol: Around 40 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Kim Min-seol. (Images via Instagram/@kimminseoll)

Kim Min-seol is a sportscaster for SPOTV. Early in the season, Min-seol formed a connection with Yuk Jun-seo. Their bond seemed promising, leading to a date in "Paradise" in episode 3. However, in episode 5, Jun-seo revealed his interest in Lee Si-an, leaving Min-seol feeling blindsided and frustrated.

Despite this setback, Min-seol remained resilient. In episode 6, during a selection process where contestants had to choose partners to leave "Inferno" with, Min-seol surprised many by choosing Jang Theo. However, by episode 10, she remains steadfast in pursuing Jun-seo despite knowing that he is more romantically inclined towards Si-an.

6) Kook Dong-ho: Around 35 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Kook Dong-ho. (Images via Instagram/@donghokook)

Kook Dong-ho, a certified public accountant, has emerged as a notable contestant in Netflix's Single's Inferno 4. During a campfire game in episode 4, when asked whom he would like to take to "Paradise," he chose to drink instead of naming someone. This decision left Kim A-rin, who had shown interest in him, feeling disappointed, as she perceived his hesitation as a form of rejection.

Subsequently, newcomer Park Hae-lin expressed interest in Dong-ho. In episodes 5 and 6, she selected him for a date to "Paradise," marking his first visit to the exclusive getaway. In episode 10, tensions arose as Hae-lin proactively pursued Dong-ho. His wavering feelings between A-rin and Hae-lin, lead to heightened anticipation about his ultimate choice.

7) Jang Theo: Around 32-33 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Jang Theo. (Image via Instagram/@tachyonproject)

Jang Theo is a 29-year-old Korean-American actor and model. From the outset, Theo expressed a keen interest in fellow contestant Lee Si-an. Their initial interactions suggested a promising connection, with him creating a flower ring for Si-an and writing a letter as well.

However, Si-an's attention began to shift towards Yuk Jun-seo, leading to a complex love triangle. In episode 10, this tension culminated when Si-an chose to pursue a connection with both Jun-seo and Jeong-su, leaving Theo heartbroken.

8) Kim A-rin: Around 29 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Kim A-rin. (Image via Instagram/@arinin_dd)

Kim A-rin is a model and YouTuber who participated as one of the 13 contestants in the reality dating show. In episode 4, during a segment where participants placed chocolate coins in the mailboxes of those they were interested in, A-rin received four coins, indicating her popularity among the male contestants.

A-rin's primary connection developed with Kook Dong-ho. However, in a candid revelation, A-rin mentioned that until episode 5, she was interested in everyone except Dong-ho. In episode 10, Park Hae-lin proactively pursued Dong-ho, introducing tension and uncertainty into A-rin's connection with him.

9) Kim Hye-jin: Around 29 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Kim Hye-jin. (Image via Instagram/@07_27___)

Kim Hye-jin is a 26-year-old model and the winner of the 2020 Miss Korea Jin title. In the show, Hye-jin is pursued by Kim Jeong-su, who chose her for a date in "Paradise." In episode 6, newcomer An Jong-hoon expressed his interest in her.

Throughout episodes 1 to 10, Hye-jin maintained a composed demeanor, carefully navigating her relationships while staying true to her values. She calls out Jeong-su for giving her mixed signals and decides to only focus on Jong-hoon. Hye-jin declares in front of everyone that she likes Jong-hoon and would choose him as her date every single time.

10) Park Hae-lin: Around 28 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Park Hae-lin. (Images via Instagram/@qkrgofls)

Park Hae-lin, a 24-year-old Film Arts major from Sejong University, entered Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 as a wild card entry in episode 5. Before Single's Inferno 4, Hae-lin trained under JYP Entertainment, PlayM Entertainment, and MNH Entertainment, and competed in the 2017 survival show MIXNINE, where she ranked 35th among 98 female trainees.

In 2024, she made her acting debut in the K-drama Tarot, portraying a snack bar owner named Mingu. She also appeared in the romance K-drama When the Silver Bell Rings, playing the younger version of the character Soo-hyang. Upon joining Single's Inferno, Hae-lin expressed a clear interest in Kook Dong-ho.

11) Bae Ji-yeon: Around 26 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Bae Ji-yeon. (Images via Instagram/@bxxyon)

At 28 years old, Ji-yeon stands out not only for her beauty and smartness but also for her distinctive profession as a spatial director. A significant development occurred when Kim Tae-hwan selected Ji-yeon for a date in "Paradise." Show's jury member and Single's Inferno 2 participant, DEX, expressed during episode 1 that he would have picked Ji-yeon if he was still a participant.

In episode 9, previously unaired scenes provided deeper insights into their relationship. During their ice-skating date, Ji-yeon revealed feeling overlooked as Tae-hwan became engrossed in skating, seemingly unaware of her presence. She also revealed how she was displeased to see Te-hwan being uninterested in knowing about her and had no plans of dating or marriage.

12) Kim Te-hwan: Around 20-25 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Kim Te-hwan. (Images via Instagram/@keemtehwan)

Kim Tae-hwan is a 32-year-old model and actor. Currently, he owns a luxurious nightclub in Itaewon, Seoul. A photograph from his early modeling days with Byeon Woo-seok and Nam Joo-hyuk, resurfaced and went viral.

Meanwhile, Tae-hwan chose Bae Ji-yeon for a date in "Paradise." However, the limited screen time dedicated to their date in episode 8 led to viewer dissatisfaction. In episode 9, previously unaired scenes showed Ji-yeon revealing feeling overlooked as Tae-hwan became engrossed in skating, seemingly unaware of her presence.

13) Ahn Joong-hong: Around 10-12 minutes

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant, Ahn Jong-hoon. (Images via Instagram/@daheeverse)

Ahn Jong-hoon, a restaurateur, joined Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 as the second wild card entry in episode 5. Upon his arrival, Jong-hoon quickly became a focal point of interest among the female contestants. In episode 6, he chose to take Lee Si-an to "Paradise."

Throughout episodes 5 to 10, Jong-hoon's presence has been marked by his proactive approach in forming connections and his openness about his feelings. However, he got the least amount of screen time, resulting in him being an outcast with no backstory. However, due to Hye-jin's confession in episode 10, viewers hope to see both more in the finale episodes.

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 episodes 11 and 12 will be aired on February 11, 2025. This will mark the season 4 finale as well.

