"Glad he addressed it" — Netizens react as Single's Inferno 4’s Theo breaks silence amid backlash for allegedly liking a Lee Si-an hate comment

On February 4, 2025, Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 contestant Jang Theo responded to his previous controversy after he allegedly liked a disparaging Instagram comment about fellow participant Lee Si-an.

A Reddit user (@r/Singlesinferno2) posted a screenshot of Theo's response to the "pick me girl" comment. The user wrote in their Reddit post that the original comment under Theo's Instagram post got deleted by @chumdarang. Hence, @r/Singlesinferno2 posted the screenshot of the comment along with Theo's reply on Reddit.

He took to Instagram to clarify his stance. He emphasized that his interaction with social media was not intended to cause harm or perpetuate negativity towards any of his co-stars. Theo wrote,

Trending

"@chumdarang Yo guys please don't insinuate things each other. I've been getting too many replies and stories lately (more than 2,000 pieces a day) so that it's impossible for me to check out everything people are talkn' about. I just wanted to express my gratitude to the fans visiting my page."

He urged fans to refrain from leaving comments on social media about other Single's Inferno 4 cast members, highlighting the importance of maintaining a respectful and supportive online environment.

"If anyone has been offended by my stupid mistake, I sincerely apologize. That being said, Sian, Junseo and I are still best-best close friends. This kinda argument could deteriorate our friendship. It's okay for y'all to take it out on me but piz not on each member's fans."

The controversy began when observant fans noticed that Theo had liked an Instagram comment referring to Lee Si-an as a "pick-me-girl." The term "pick-me-girl" is often used to describe women who seek male approval by downplaying their own needs or by undermining other women.

The specific comment suggested that Theo should distance himself from Si-an in Single's Inferno 4, alleging that she was merely playing with his emotions.

This action led to an immediate backlash, with many interpreting Theo's endorsement of the comment as a public slight against Si-an. Given the show's portrayal of Theo's genuine interest in Si-an, fans were taken aback by this perceived contradiction.

The online community's response to this incident has been mixed. Some fans appreciated his prompt clarification and call for positivity, acknowledging the pressures and misunderstandings that can arise from public scrutiny. A fan wrote on Reddit:

"The hate comments this year have been out of control. I’m glad he addressed it. People really need to stop projecting onto celebs. This should just be a fun guilty pleasure dating show lol."

Comment byu/enr4getimer from discussion inSinglesinferno2 Expand Post

Some netizens expressed disappointment in Theo's actions, interpreting his initial "like" as an endorsement of the negative sentiment towards Si-an.

"Its good he cleared that up but i think he shouldve been more careful considering hes fluent in english, liking comments that say "HATE SIAN" shouldve been common sense not to like," a fan wrote.

"This season is too messy, I didn't like a lot of the contestants but I still feel bad for every single one of them, like its not even that serious and people do too much, they should get a life," another fan wrote.

"Why don't we just call out the haters? Its not the contestant fault or Netflix fault," another fan added.

Others defended Theo for accidentally "liking" random comments from fans underneath his Instagram posts. Fans lauded him for clearing his stance regarding his Single's Inferno 4 fellow contestants.

"At least now he’ll learn to read before senselessly liking comments left and right," a fan remarked.

"No, it was obviously a mistake (even before he replied). But fans are taking a simple like too literally. Why would he ever say anything bad about Sian?? He really shouldn’t have had to explain himself," another fan emphasized.

"Yes it was a mistake but I think he did the right thing by explaining the matter so that it doesn’t go more out of hand. He has the biggest following this season and that’s why he’s taking accountability. It says a lot of about his character unlike the majority of people who just like to villainize him in the sub," another fan wrote.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10: Double dates and shifting connections

Expand Tweet

In episodes 9 and 10 of Single's Inferno 4, the dynamics among the participants intensify, leading to significant developments in their relationships. The episode begins with the aftermath of the previous Paradise dates. Lee Si-an finds herself at a crossroads, torn between her feelings for Jang Theo and Yuk Jun-seo.

In a candid conversation with Jang Theo, Si-an expresses her confusion, acknowledging her deepening connection with Jun-seo while still harboring feelings for Theo. This admission leaves Theo in a state of uncertainty, as he had been hopeful about their potential relationship.

Meanwhile, Park Hae-lin, who had previously shown interest in Kook Dong-ho, decides to explore other connections after sensing a lack of reciprocity. She engages in meaningful conversations with other male participants, aiming to find a more compatible match in Single's Inferno 4.

The episode also highlights the camaraderie among the female participants. They gather to discuss their experiences and feelings, providing each other with support and advice. This bonding moment offers viewers a glimpse into the genuine friendships forming amidst the romantic pursuits.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 features a competitive game where the female participants must push each other off a buoy in the water. The winners of each round—Chung You-jin, Lee Si-an, and Park Hae-lin—earn the opportunity to choose a male participant for a date in Paradise.

Given their few encounters, some participants were surprised when Chung You-jin chose Kim Jeong-su. Both of them indicate a need to learn more about one another, and their date in Paradise shows a joyful and fun bond.

Lee Si-an confirms her intention to pursue a romance with Yuk Jun-seo over Jang Theo when she selects him for her Paradise date. They strengthen their relationship by talking about their emotions and goals for the future.

After winning her round in the game in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10, Park Hae-lin carefully considers her options. Despite her initial doubts, she finally chooses Kook Dong-ho in the hopes of further exploring their relationship. They may clear up any misunderstandings and determine their compatibility during their date.

Jang Theo considers his trip and the emotional difficulties he has encountered so far in the Inferno. He has sincere discussions with other individuals in an effort to find understanding and closure by the end of episode 10 in Single's Inferno 4.

Expand Tweet

Single's Inferno 4 season finale episodes—episodes 11 and 12—will be aired on February 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback