“He DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER” — Fans react as Theo gets turned down by Lee Si-an in the latest Single's Inferno 4 episode

On February 4, 2025, in the latest episodes of Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, viewers witnessed a significant turn of events as Theo Jang faced rejection from Lee Si-an, leading to a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

The episode commenced with the participants engaging in candid conversations, aiming to clarify their feelings and intentions. Lee Si-an found herself at the center of attention, having formed connections with multiple male contestants, notably Theo Jang, Kim Jeomg-su, and Yuk Jun-seo.

Theo, known for his sincere and straightforward approach, had consistently expressed his affection for Si-an. His heartfelt gestures, including crafting a flower ring for her, endeared him to many viewers. However, Si-an's feelings appeared conflicted. Despite acknowledging Theo's genuine interest, she also felt a strong attraction towards Jun-seo.

In episode 10, Theo finally asked Si-an if she had any romantic interest in him. In response, Si-an told Theo that she was going to choose her date from Jeong-su and Jun-seo in the final episode.

The aftermath of Theo's rejection sparked a wave of reactions from the show's audience. Many viewers took to social media to voice their support for Theo, praising his authenticity and lamenting his heartbreak. Comments such as "Theo deserves better" and "Free my man Theo" became prevalent across platforms. A fan wrote on X:

"Good Theo wasn't chosen because he DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER. At this point, I feel even Jeongsu deserves better. Sian, woman what? While skinship is fine but after doing all of that with Junseo you remember he is not gentle with you?"

Fans mentioned being puzzled to see Si-an choose Jeong-su over Theo in Single's Inferno 4 despite knowing that Jeong-su has been giving mixed signals to multiple girls on the show.

"So all of a sudden Jeong su the guy who lied deserves better. The renowned red flag cus Sian didn’t choose the people’s simp. Awwwwwww," a fan wrote.

"What I don’t understand is how sian wants junseo to be more gentle with her but she has theo, who is patient and kindhearted, trying his best for her to notice him," another fan commented.

"Theo remains as the greenest man in s4 for sure. jeongsu earned extra point for not making youjin felt left out in paradise. Taehwan got a minus point for being narcissistic, jiyeon deserves better. Sian & junseo remains as the most not compatible couple ever," another fan added.

Others praised Theo's loyalty and sincerity towards Si-an since episode 1 of Single's Inferno 4.

"I'm glad sian was honest with theo, It must've been very hard for her to reject someone who's treated her so kindly and was consistent. Unfortunately if you not attracted to someone you can't help it. Too sad she realized it late but she still did a great job," a fan wrote.

"He's so greeeenn flag and those effort he tried. THEO DESERVES BETTER," another fan wrote.

"'' I hope you remember me as someone who treated you like a first love " theo .. the sweet man that you are," another fan stated.

Si-an breaks Theo's heart and Dong-ho's uncertainty about A-rin & Hae-lin raises tension in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10

In Episodes 9 and 10 of Single's Inferno 4, the narrative delves deeper into the intricate relationships among the participants, highlighting moments of introspection, confrontation, and evolving dynamics.

In Episode 10, the dynamics among the participants become more pronounced. The contestants engage in a physical challenge where the female participants compete to push each other off a buoy in the water.

The winners of this game in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 are to choose their partners for a date in Paradise. Lee Si-an demonstrates her competitive spirit, securing her spot for the coveted date.

Following the challenge, Si-an and fellow contestant Min-seol talk about their mutual feelings for Jun-seo. Both women come to the realization that Jun-seo has been exhibiting similar behavior towards them, leading to feelings of confusion and introspection.

This candid discussion sheds light on the complexities of forming genuine connections within the competitive setting of "Single's Inferno."

Observing the growing closeness between Si-an and Jun-seo, Theo confronts his feelings in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10. In a heartfelt conversation with Si-an, Theo articulates his emotions and seeks clarity about their relationship.

Si-an, in response, admits her confusion and ultimately conveys that her feelings for him are not as strong as he had hoped. This candid exchange marks a turning point, with Theo coming to terms with the unrequited nature of his affection.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 11 and 12 will be dropped on Netflix on February 11, 2025.

