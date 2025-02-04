Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 recap: Si-an's decision breaks Theo's heart as Hae-lin proactively pursues Dong-ho, raising tension

Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 premiered on February 4, 2025, on Netflix. In this latest installment, viewers saw a series of emotional upheavals and strategic maneuvers that have come to define this season. A significant highlight of the episode was Lee Si-an's decision to pursue a connection with Yuk Jun-seo, leaving actor Theo Jang in emotional turmoil.
Throughout the season, Theo had been vocal about his interest in Si-an, and their interactions had suggested a budding relationship. However, Si-an's growing closeness to Jun-seo became evident, culminating in her choice to explore a deeper connection with him. This decision visibly affected Theo, who had invested considerable emotional energy into building a rapport with Si-an.
Meanwhile, Park Hae-lin took a bold step by actively pursuing Kook Dong-ho, a certified public accountant who had previously shown interest in Kim A-rin. Hae-lin's direct approach added a new layer of tension to the group's dynamics, especially given Dong-ho's existing connection with A-rin.
A notable highlight of this episode was the evolving relationship between Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo. Throughout the season, Si-an had been the center of attention for several male contestants, including actor Theo Jang and coffee shop owner Kim Jeong-su.
However, in this episode, Si-an's growing connection with Jun-seo became more evident, leading to heightened emotions among the participants.
Meanwhile, Park Hae-lin, a Film Arts major from Sejong University, took proactive steps in pursuing Kook Dong-ho, a certified public accountant. Dong-ho had previously shown interest in model and YouTuber Kim A-rin, but Hae-lin's assertive approach added a new layer of complexity to the existing relationships.
The highlight of Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 was a pool game in which participants were tasked with pushing each other off a buoy to secure a coveted trip to Paradise. The matches were chaotic and fiercely competitive, showcasing the contestants' determination. In the end, Si-an, Hae-lin, and You-jin emerged victorious, earning their spots in Paradise.
The pool challenge was notable for Si-an's impressive performance. Her strength and tenacity left both contestants and viewers in awe, challenging traditional perceptions and highlighting her as a formidable competitor.
The intensity of the matches even caused concern among the male participants, who were visibly apprehensive about the physical toll on the female contestants.
Following the challenge, Si-an had a private conversation with Theo. In a vulnerable moment, she confided in him about her emotional turmoil, revealing that she was torn between her feelings for Jeong-su and Jun-seo. She also told Theo that among the three guys—Theo, Jun-seo, and Jeong-su—she was the least interested in him.
Hearing this, Theo expressed relief at having clarity on where he stood in her life. He assured Si-an that since episode 1 of Single's Inferno 4, he had focused his feelings only on her and had no regrets. Hearing this, Si-an started to cry and apologized for turning Theo down.
As the season drew to a close, the remaining singles faced the pivotal decision of choosing partners to leave the inferno with. Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 ended with Lee Si-an, Park Hae-lin, and Chung You-jin choosing their preferred male contestant for a "Paradise" date.
Single's Inferno 4 episode 11 will reveal the three men who were picked by the three ladies.
Single's Inferno 4 episodes 11 and 12 will air on Netflix on February 11, 2025.