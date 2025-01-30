“Don’t think he pays much attention to them"— Netizens debate as Single's Inferno 4 contestant Theo reportedly likes a ‘pick me girl’ comment on Si-an

Single's Inferno 4 contestant Jang Theo found himself at the center of discussion after reportedly liking an Instagram comment that labeled fellow participant, Lee Si-an, as a "pick me girl." The comment in question reportedly urged Theo to cease his pursuit of Si-an, alleging that she was simultaneously entertaining multiple male contestants on the show.

In the comment, the netizen allegedly labeled Si-an as a "pick me girl" and compared her with Single's Inferno 3 male contestant, Lee Gwan-hee. In a screenshot of the same posted by @Daisycandy_pop on Reddit, the comment— which did not have an username visible— read:

"@tachyonproject you need to stay way from pick me girl @youseeany she is such a pick me girl. And she is just playing with your heart. It's more like @youseeany she is more focused on the attention and status boots she gets from all the guys vying for her. She is literally the female version of @leegwanhee0429."

Trending

Lee Si-an, a 25-year-old model and aspiring actress, has been a prominent figure in the series, known for her engaging interactions with several male participants, including Theo, Yuk Jun-seo, and Kim Jeong-su. Her approach to forming connections has been a focal point of the show's narrative, leading to varied interpretations among viewers.

The term "pick me girl" is colloquially used to describe women who seek male validation, often by distinguishing themselves from other women in a manner perceived as self-serving.

Netizens argued that Si-an's behavior in Single's Inferno 4 exemplifies the "pick me" archetype, suggesting that her simultaneous involvement with multiple suitors is a strategic play for attention. One viewer commented that maybe Theo didn't pay "much attention" to the comments he liked and wrote on Reddit:

"He likes almost everything, I don't think he pays much attention to them"

Comment byu/Daisycandy_pop from discussion inSinglesinferno2 Expand Post

Netizens discussed that Theo has always liked only Si-an throughout Single's Inferno 4. However, some speculated that Theo's Instagram account could be handled by his management agency and hence his team must have been liking random comments under his posts.

"If si-an still can not make up her mind, I will gladly take Theo because wtf maaan?? amidst all the uncertainties and confusion, THEO. MY MAN RIGHT HERE, HAS ALWAYS STAND ON BUSINESS. HE DOESN'T WAVER, HE KNOWS WHAT HE WANTS. MY SHAYLAAA," a netizen wrote on X.

"The comments he likes are all over the place so if he is managing his own account, I think he’s just messing with everyone and being an agent of chaos lol," another netizen stated.

"I don’t think he manages his social media by himself at this point!" another netizen added.

Conversely, supporters of Si-an contend that the premise of Single's Inferno encourages participants to explore multiple connections to find a compatible partner. Some even suspected that Theo randomly liked any comments under his Instagram post to keep viewers on their toes.

"I have doubts he even reads half of these comments, he just plasters likes all over the place. In that same comment section he liked some comment about supporting Sian as she's receiving hate undeservingly. Could also be someone else running the account instead of him now," a Reddit user wrote.

"Off topic but I really dislike people who say mean things online (in general) but its on a whole nother level when you start tagging them in the comments… like damn keep your hate to yourself why do you want them to see it???" another netizen wrote.

"I don't understand why Sian is getting so much hate. She has three hot guys after her, and she's confused. I would be, too, as they've only known each other for a week," another netizen added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 7 and 8 Ssireum challenge and more

Expand Tweet

In the latest installments of Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, episodes 7 and 8, the dynamics among the contestants took intriguing turns, offering viewers a blend of deepening connections and emerging tensions.

Episode 7 of Single's Inferno 4 commenced with three couples earning their coveted trips to Paradise: Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, and Kim A-rin with Kook Dong-ho. These excursions provided an opportunity for the pairs to delve deeper into their budding relationships.

Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan's ice-skating date stood out for its natural chemistry. The duo shared personal stories, discussing their lives and careers, which resonated well with viewers. Panelist Lee Da-hee even remarked that it was her favorite date of the season.

In contrast, A-rin and Dong-ho's date, while pleasant, lacked the anticipated spark. Despite A-rin's enthusiasm, there was speculation that Dong-ho's interests might be leaning towards newcomer Kim Hae-lin.

The most compelling narrative centered on Si-an and Jun-seo. Si-an candidly expressed her feelings of confusion due to the multiple connections she was forming on the island. Their evening took an unexpected turn when they chose to share a bed, a rarity on the show, leading to intimate conversations and a display of closeness that surprised both viewers and panelists.

Upon returning to the Inferno in Single's Inferno 4 episode 8, the atmosphere was palpably different. Hae-lin and You-jin, both vying for Dong-ho's attention, found common ground in their shared feelings of uncertainty, especially with A-rin's evident connection to Dong-ho. However, this camaraderie was tinged with underlying tension.

Si-an, maintaining her close friendship with A-rin, inquired about her date, which inadvertently heightened the discomfort among the other women. This interaction highlighted the complex web of relationships and the challenges of navigating emotions in such a setting.

A highlight of Single's Inferno 4 episode 8 was the traditional Korean wrestling match, Ssireum, between the male contestants. Jun-seo emerged victorious, earning the moniker "beast," with Jeong-su and Tae-hwan securing second and third places, respectively.

This competition granted them the privilege of choosing their partners for the next Paradise date. The show's panelist made lighthearted remarks that no matter who had won the wrestling (Ssireum) challenge, Si-an would have won the "Paradise" date trip, as she had several male suitors, including the new male contestant, Ahn Jong-hoon.

After the competition in this Single's Inferno 4 episode, Theo approached Si-an, expressing that while he remained steadfast in his feelings, he didn't want her to feel pressured. In a gesture of showing his sincerity and affection towards Si-an, Theo gave her flowers and a handwritten letter. He emphasized her happiness as paramount, even if it meant she chose someone else.

Expand Tweet

In a display of mutual respect, Jun-seo sought a conversation with Theo, acknowledging their shared interest in Si-an in Single's Inferno 4 episode 8. They agreed that Si-an's feelings would guide the outcome, and both committed to pursuing her earnestly.

Meanwhile, in Single's Inferno 4, Hae-lin conveyed to Dong-ho her clear intentions, expressing a desire to explore a connection with him. This openness added another layer to the intricate relationship dynamics on the island.

Single's Inferno 4 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Netflix. Episodes 9 and 10 will be dropped on February 4, and episodes 11 and 12 will be aired on February 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback