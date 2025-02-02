“We were totally robbed” — Fans react to unseen ‘Jagiya’ moment between Dong-ho & A-rin in latest Single's Inferno 4 footage

On February 2, 2025, unreleased footage from Single's Inferno 4 featuring contestants Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin was released on Netflix K-Content's YouTube channel, showcasing an intimate moment where A-rin affectionately calls Dong-ho "Jagiya"—a Korean term of endearment meaning "darling" or "honey."

This clip ignited a flurry of reactions from fans, further fueling discussions about the duo's relationship dynamics. Season 4 premiered on January 14, 2025, introducing a fresh ensemble of singles ready to mingle. The initial episodes set the stage for participants to arrive on the island, engage in group activities, and partake in games designed to foster interaction and reveal personalities.

By Episode 5, new arrivals, including Park Hae-lin, entered the scene, stirring existing dynamics. Hae-lin selected Kook Dong-ho for a date in Paradise, marking his inaugural visit to the resort. During this date, Dong-ho disclosed his profession, adding depth to his on-screen persona.

The recently released behind-the-scenes footage has become a focal point for fans. In the clip, Dong-ho's use of "Jagiya" when addressing A-rin suggested a level of closeness that had not been previously showcased.

Fans flooded social media platforms to express their excitement and curiosity. Comments range from hopeful anticipation of a romantic development to analytical discussions about the authenticity of their connection in Single's Inferno 4. One fan wrote,

"Dongho called caring "JAGIYA" why they don't air this scene we were totally robbed omg"

Some viewers interpreted the endearing term as a sign of genuine affection. They stressed their desire to see more of Dong-ho and A-rin's budding romance in the upcoming episodes of Single's Inferno 4.

"After rewatching this thousands of times, I noticed that it might not be the first time Dong Ho calls her "Jagiya." She does not seem flutter that much and feels like she is used to it. Netflix robbed us too much," a fan wrote.

"I need more scenes from them, lets forget about sian for a moment please," another fan wrote.

"They robbed us from this interaction and stuffed the episode with whatever nonsense sian is having.. I'm so angry," another fan added.

Others highlighted how the Single's Inferno 4 show's producers "robbed" them of these scenes.

"First dongho talked about marriage and now he called her jagiya?! my parents," a fan reacted.

"They’re my favorite couple atm. When other girls approached Dongho, he was so confused if he did something to lead them on. From the very beginning, he only liked Arin and only Arin," another fan wrote.

"We’ve been robbed! Producer shud put more of their scenes in paradise," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 1 to 8 run-through

Single's Inferno 4 strands attractive singles on a deserted island, challenging them to form romantic connections without revealing personal details such as age or occupation.

The only escape from the island, referred to as "Inferno," is by coupling up and earning a trip to "Paradise," a luxurious resort where pairs can deepen their bonds in comfort. The show's format emphasizes genuine connections over superficial attributes, adding a layer of intrigue as contestants navigate relationships with limited information.

Episodes 1 to 4: The season kicks off with the introduction of the participants, who quickly engage in group activities and games designed to foster interaction and reveal personalities. Early on, Yuk Jun-seo emerges victorious in a game, allowing him to choose a partner for a trip to Paradise. He selects Lee Si-an, marking the season's first couple to escape Inferno.

As the days progress in Single's Inferno 4, other contestants also form connections and earn their trips to Paradise. These initial dates allow participants to share personal information, such as their professions and ages, which are otherwise concealed while on Inferno.

This setting provides a stark contrast to the austere conditions of the island, offering couples a chance to bond in a more relaxed environment.

Episodes 5 and 6: Mid-season, new participants arrive, injecting fresh energy and stirring existing dynamics. Notably, Park Hae-lin's entrance catches the attention of several male contestants. She chooses Kook Dong-ho for a date in Paradise, marking his inaugural visit to the resort. During this date, Dong-ho discloses his profession, adding depth to his on-screen persona.

These episodes in Single's Inferno 4 also highlight the evolving relationships among the original participants. Some connections strengthen, while others face challenges due to the newcomers' presence, leading to moments of jealousy and introspection.

Episodes 7 and 8: The latest episodes delve deeper as Jun-seo and Si-an share a bed at the "Paradise" and get closer emotionally. A highlight is the wrestling match between the men, where Jun-seo, Jeong-su, and Tae-hwan emerge victorious, earning the right to choose partners for a trip to Paradise.

Jun-seo's decision becomes a focal point, as he is torn between his connection with Lee Si-an and the potential to explore a relationship with Kim Min-seol. His choice not only impacts his journey but also influences the dynamics within the group, leading to heightened emotions and anticipation among the contestants.

Netflix is set to release Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 on February 4, 2025.

