“We are tired of watching them” — Viewers slam Netflix over Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo’s unreleased clip release amid extended screen time debate 

Netflix's reality dating show, Single's Inferno Season 4, recently came under scrutiny following the release of episodes 7 and 8 due to Lee Si-an and Jun-seo alleged increased screen time. On February 2, 2025, Netflix K-Content dropped a new unreleased clip from episode 7 on its official YouTube channel.

Viewers expressed concerns over an intimate scene between contestants Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo, as well as the perceived imbalance in screen time among participants.

In the latest episodes, Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo were featured sharing a bed during their stay on "Paradise" Island. This portrayal of physical intimacy is unprecedented in the series, leading to discomfort among some viewers. Fans labeled the scene as explicit and forced, questioning its necessity in the context of the show.

Beyond the controversial scene, the season faced criticism for uneven screen time distribution among contestants. Data analysis as per user @singlesinfernodata indicated that Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an received over 20 minutes of featured screen time in episodes 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, other participants, such as Ahn Joong-hoon, Jung You-jin, and Kim Min-seol, had less than five minutes. This alleged disparity led to accusations of favoritism and concerns that the show was not providing a balanced portrayal of all contestants.

On February 2, 2025, Netflix K-Content also posted a clip of the unreleased YouTube video on its Instagram account. Viewers flooded its comment section and expressed that they wished to see other couples as well. One fan wrote on Instagram:

"We are tired of watching them, can share unreleased scenes for the other couple please?!!!"

Single's Inferno 4 contestants Lee Si-and Yuk Jun-seo’s unreleased clip. (Image via Instagram/@netflixkcontent)

Netizens expressed their opinion on social media platform X as well.

"Singles inferno 4 unreleased clip. It’s paradise effect junseo & sian," a fan wrote.

"Yeah no I'm not watching whatever that sian junseo unreleased clip," another fan commented.

"Woke up to Junseo and Sian’s uncut Paradise date scenes. Slowburn in #SinglesInferno4? Give me all of that and more," another fan added.

Others discussed how when Single's Inferno 4 episodes 7 and 8 were released (January 28, 2025) Si-an and Jun-seo's screen time seemed dragged.

"This whole bed part made me so uncomfortable idk junseo seemed understanding in the night about sian's confused feelings then in the next minute he tried to get close with her in the bed while both being drunk. It was uneasy to watch I didn't enjoy at all," a fan wrote.

"Sian sees I was rooting for you, but if after all this you are confused idk what to say. IM SO DONE WITH you TBH. Junseo is BI*H why did he even talk to minseol? I really thought he will choose her but gurl sian what happened to you?" another fan wrote.

"Man its repetitive and tiring to see every ep how sian and her four boys hog the screentime like pls make room for taehwan jiyeon and dongho arin scenes jebal," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 7 and 8 recap: Lee Si-an & Jun-seo's date and more

In episodes 7 and 8 of Single's Inferno 4, released on January 28, 2025, the dynamics among the participants intensified, leading to significant developments in their relationships.

The episodes commenced with three couples earning their tickets to Paradise: Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, and Kim A-rin with Kook Dong-ho. Paradise, a luxurious hotel setting, offers contestants a chance to explore their connections away from the austere conditions of Inferno.

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo's date was particularly noteworthy. Their time together in Single's Inferno 4 episode 7 was marked by deep conversations and a palpable chemistry, culminating in them sharing a bed—a first for the series. Lee Si-an and Jun-seo's intimate moment sparked discussions among viewers about the evolving nature of relationships on the show.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan enjoyed an ice-skating date. Their natural rapport and interactions impressed both viewers and the panelists, with Lee Da-hee expressing particular admiration for their connection.

Expand Tweet

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho's date was characterized by lighthearted moments, including a playful swim and candid discussions about their lives.

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 8, back in Inferno, the contestants faced physical challenges designed to test their resolve and offer opportunities to win dates in Paradise. The men's wrestling match was a highlight, with Jun-seo, Jeong-su, and Tae-hwan emerging victorious.

This win granted them the privilege to choose partners for subsequent Paradise dates, adding layers of anticipation and strategy to the unfolding narrative.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 8 also delved into the evolving dynamics among the participants. Jeong-su's indecisiveness became a focal point, leading both Hye-jin and Hae-jin to reconsider their interest in him. This shift highlighted the importance of clarity and commitment in the high-stakes environment of Single's Inferno 4.

Additionally, the camaraderie between Theo and You-jin provided a heartwarming subplot. Theo's efforts to boost You-jin's confidence showcased friendships that can develop amidst romantic pursuits. Theo also expressed his unwavering loyalty towards Lee Si-an, which was praised by viewers.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 will be released on February 4, 2025, on Netflix.

