“Truly saved the mood of this awkward double date” — Single's Inferno 4’s viewers praise You-jin’s uplifting presence despite minimal screen time

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 were premiered on Netflix on February 4, 2025. In episodes 9 and 10, the show orchestrated a double date featuring two pairs: Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, and Chung You-jin with Kim Jeong-su. The anticipation for this outing was palpable, especially given the intricate web of relationships and emotions that have been developing.

However, the date took an unexpected turn, leading to moments of discomfort and tension among the participants. Amidst the palpable tension, You-jin emerged as a beacon of positivity. Her genuine enthusiasm and lighthearted demeanor played a pivotal role in alleviating the awkwardness that permeated the date.

Whether through initiating engaging conversations or offering words of encouragement, You-jin's actions demonstrated her innate ability to foster a comfortable atmosphere, even in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Fans of Single's Inferno 4 were quick to recognize and commend You-jin's efforts. Social media platforms buzzed with appreciation for her role in salvaging the date's mood. One fan wrote on X:

"Youjin truly saved the mood of this awkward double date. she’s like a chemistry fairy!"

Comments highlighted the positive energy she brought to the group dynamic.

"I love me some youjin, such a breath of fresh air. I smile everytime she's on screen," a fan wrote.

"Look, how can you hate such cute and harmless girl! Youjin deserves to be loved!" another fan wrote.

"The saving grace of this show is youjin. The way my face lits up when she is shown anywhere, she is carrying this thing. The friendship dynamics of her and everyone are really fun even jeongsu seemed nice in her company. Girl get your crown," another fan added.

Many viewers expressed that You-jin's presence added a refreshing and uplifting dimension to Single's Inferno 4 as the male contestants and the jury panel kept lauding You-jin's optimistic nature.

"I just love how Youjin doesn't have some BS in her body like she is just so bright as she always is.. She is so fun to be with but at the same she sure knows her limit and keeps her class like just makes everyone feel comfortable with her presence. THAT'S MY GIRL," a fan wrote.

"This is why I said youjin is the underdog this season. She’s a chemistry fairy, making every guy who talks to her looks more attractive. Love how they’re finally noticing her charm," another fan said.

"I love how thoughtful Youjin towards Jeongsu. She noticed that Sian was sleeping on Junseo's shoulder and she asked Jeongsu to sleep. She's really a nice girl. I hope she will find someone as genuine as her," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 9 run-through

Episode 9 of Single's Inferno 4 begins with the aftermath of the previous selection, where Yuk Jun-seo chooses Lee Si-an for a second consecutive trip to Paradise.

Their time together is marked by increased intimacy, culminating in them sharing a bed—a notable departure from the show's typical interactions. This development becomes a focal point for both the contestants and the audience, sparking discussions about the depth of their connection.

Back in Inferno, Jang Theo grapples with his feelings for Si-an. Observing her growing closeness with Jun-seo, Theo experiences a mix of jealousy and heartache. His internal struggle is palpable, as he contemplates the possibility of unrequited affection. This emotional journey resonates with viewers, many of whom empathize with his predicament.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 9 also sheds light on the broader group dynamics. The contestants engage in candid discussions, reflecting on their experiences and the connections they've formed. These conversations offer insights into individual motivations and desires, providing a deeper understanding of the interpersonal relationships at play.

Netflix will air episodes 11 and 12 of Single's Inferno 4 together on February 11, 2025.

