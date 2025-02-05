"Nothing to smile about in the latest episodes" — Internet react to picture of ATEEZ's San watching Single's Inferno 4 on a flight

On February 5, 2025, a candid snapshot of ATEEZ's San engrossed in the reality dating show Single's Inferno 4 during a flight surfaced online, courtesy of a post by KQ Entertainment's CEO. The photos were uploaded on ATEEZ's official fan club page on KQ Ent.'s website.

This unexpected glimpse into San's personal viewing habits quickly became a hot topic among fans and netizens, igniting a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

Based on the pictures, one fan speculated that San was equally displeased after watching Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10. This comment arose from the ongoing criticism the show has been facing due to alleged disparity in screen time among all contestants. Some viewers were also enraged over Lee Si-an for rejecting Jang Theo's proposal and picking Yuk Jun-seo over him.

Trending

The fan wrote on X,

"Nothing to smile about in the latest episodes of singles inferno indeed."

Expand Tweet

The image rapidly gained traction online, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, amusement, and admiration. Many were delighted to see San enjoying a popular show during his downtime, finding his choice of entertainment relatable.

"Their CEO took pics of San watching single’s inferno on the plane. He’s so invested im crying," a fan wrote.

"He's thinking about the systemic oppression women face on these shows (i haven't watched a single ep of singles inferno)," another fan wrote.

"San watching singles inferno is so real like me and my bestie be getting together weekly to watch it," another fan added.

Others said that San looked as if even he couldn't "believe the audacity of those men either" from Single's Inferno 4. Some fans also expressed their wish to see him as a member of the judges' panel in the upcoming season.

"He looks like he can't believe the audacity of those men either," a fan wrote.

"He needs to be a judge if there is a next season," another fan said.

"I desperately need san to be a host commentary in a dating show PLEASE," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 1 to 10 recap: Beginnings to deepening connections and strategic romantic choices

Expand Tweet

Single's Inferno 4, which premiered on Netflix on January 14, 2025, continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance, competition, and interpersonal dynamics.

Set on a secluded island, the show brings together a group of attractive singles, including notable participants like Lee Si-an, Jang Theo, Jung Yo-jin, and Park Hae-lin, as they navigate challenges and form connections in hopes of escaping to the luxurious "Paradise."

Episodes 1-4: Beginnings and First Impressions

The season kicks off with the introduction of the contestants, who quickly engage in activities to familiarize themselves with their environment and each other. Early on, the men participate in a game where the winner, Jun-seo, earns the opportunity to take a female contestant to Paradise, a luxurious resort where pairs can spend time away from the spartan conditions of the island.

Episodes 5-6: New Arrivals and Shifting Dynamics

Midway through Single's Inferno 4, new contestants arrive, adding fresh energy and altering existing dynamics. These newcomers are given the chance to select partners for a yacht date, introducing new romantic possibilities and stirring emotions among the original participants.

Conversations and interactions during these episodes reveal deeper layers of the contestants' personalities and intentions.

Episodes 7-8: Evolving relationships based on strategies instead of love

As relationships evolve in Single's Inferno 4, contestants are presented with games that allow them to choose partners for dates in Paradise. These episodes focus on the strengthening of bonds, as well as the strategic decisions participants make to secure time with their preferred partners.

The anticipation builds as viewers observe who will solidify their connections and who might face disappointment.

Episodes 9-10: Emotional Climaxes and Uncertain Futures

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 & 10, the emotional stakes reach their peak. Lee Si-an's decision to pursue a connection with Yuk Jun-seo leaves Jang Theo heartbroken, highlighting the intense emotional rollercoaster the contestants experience.

Meanwhile, Park Hae-lin takes a proactive approach in expressing her interest in another contestant, adding tension and complexity to the group's dynamics.

Expand Tweet

In June 2023, ATEEZ unveiled their ninth extended play, The World EP.2: Outlaw, featuring six tracks, including the dynamic lead single Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers). The single earned a Gold certification in Brazil for surpassing 20,000 units sold.

Following this, in December 2023, they released their second Korean-language studio album, The World EP.Fin: Will. This album marked the culmination of their 'The World' series and debuted at No. 1 in both South Korea and the United States. In 2024, they embarked on the Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour, which includes shows in the United States and Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback