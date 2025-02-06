"Clearly it's over guys" — Netizens speculate Dong-ho & A-rin's failed ship in Single's Inferno 4 finale based on cast's recent Q&A Netflix interview

On February 7, 2025, Netflix K-Content shared a Q&A interview of the Single's Inferno 4 cast, where they answered some fan comments. During the interview, Dong-ho responded to a question regarding whether he would rather date someone who is exactly like the person he has dated in the past or someone different from him.

In his response, he first glanced at Park Hae-lin and then said,

"I have always been drawn to people similar to me or whom I've dated before. But I find myself being drawn to the complete opposite as well. I think that's something to focus on when you are watching."

For the unversed, Single's Inferno 4 contestants Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin have been a focal point for viewers. Initially, many fans were optimistic about their connection, but recent developments have led to widespread speculation about their relationship status.

From the outset, Kim A-rin expressed a clear interest in Kook Dong-ho. Their interactions suggested a budding romance, culminating in a date in "Paradise" during episode 7. This "Paradise" date showcased their chemistry, leading many viewers to root for them as a potential endgame couple.

Meanwhile, the revelation in the Netflix interview sparked a flurry of reactions online due to Dong-ho's ambiguous response. Some fans expressed dismay that Dong-ho's feelings towards A-rim must have waned by the finale episode of Single's Inferno 4.

Others speculated about the reasons behind the shift in dynamics, considering factors such as Hae-lin taking charge to pursue Dong-ho actively in Single's Inferno 4. Several fans who shipped Dong-ho with A-rin due to their onscreen chemistry and mutual feelings speculated that they might not have left the "Inferno" island together in the finale.

One fan wrote on X:

"Clearly it's over guys"

The clip from the interview went viral online. Commenters expressed their displeasure that Dong-ho and A-rin might not be the pairings in the season finale denouement.

"Oh.. I'm heartbroken. I'm rooting for arin and dongho. Huhu. Maybe fate brought them together, but not destined to be. A bittersweet ending," a fan wrote.

"Woah I thought for sure arin and dongho where locked in," another fan said.

"The only genuine couple that made me blush Arin and Dongho!! The only couple who had real chemistry! If these two do not choose each other at the final ep then this is by far the worst season of SI!" another fan added.

A few fans stated that the cast was trying to avoid giving any spoilers in the interview ahead of the season finale, which is scheduled to be premiered on February 11, 2025. They asserted that Dong-ho and A-rin would end up together.

"This season is "officially" (since not ended yet) the worst season ever if even dongho arin pairing didn't became end game," a fan wrote.

"Lmao you guys take out haelin from yall mouth pls, let me just make you all realize the one thing, dongho and arin will end up together.i Leave my baby haelin with me," another fan remarked.

"Boiiis this means nothing trust me. Arin and Haelin are just responding the way their personalities are wired. It doesn't hint at anything. Also Dongho is being careful not to spoiler. At best all of them stay friends because SI is really just a very curated reality show," another fan wrote.

Single's Inferno 4 dynamics among the contestants took intriguing turns

Single's Inferno 4 episode 9 commenced with selecting partners for the coveted "Paradise" dates. Yuk Jun-seo chose Lee Si-an, Kim Jeong-su picked Chung You-jin, and Kim Te-hwan opted for Bae Ji-yeon. These choices set the stage for a series of enlightening interactions.

During their date, Jun-seo's demeanor appeared notably different from previous encounters. He seemed distant and preoccupied, which did not go unnoticed by Si-an. When she inquired about who else occupied his thoughts, Jun-seo candidly mentioned Kim Min-seol. This admission surprised Si-an, as she had believed Jun-seo's interest was solely directed toward her.

Concurrently, Jeong-su and You-jin approached their date with a mutual understanding. Jeong-su openly shared that his primary interest lay with Si-an, and they agreed to enjoy their time together without any romantic expectations.

The episode also featured a double date at an arcade, pairing Jun-seo and Si-an with Jeong-su and You-jin. During a game of pool in Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, Si-an observed Jun-seo's indifferent attitude, contrasting sharply with Jeong-su's attentive behavior toward You-jin. This contrast further highlighted the evolving dynamics among the participants.

Back at the Inferno, other contestants engaged in candid conversations. Kim Hye-jin revealed to An Jong-hoon that she had chosen him multiple times for potential dates, a fact that had previously gone uncommunicated. This disclosure led to a heartfelt discussion, expressing mutual interest and a desire to explore their connection further.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 10 introduced a spirited competition among the female contestants, aiming to secure a "Paradise" date with their preferred male partners. The challenge, dubbed "pushing off the buoy," required participants to engage in physical contests atop a floating platform to push their opponents into the water.

The contestants were divided into groups, and after a series of intense matches, You-jin, Si-an, and Hae-lin emerged victorious in their respective rounds. Notably, the bout between Si-an and Kim Hye-jin was particularly intense, showcasing their determination and competitive spirit.

Following the competition in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10, the winners were granted the opportunity to choose their partners for the "Paradise" date. These selections could further influence the intricate web of relationships within the group.

Throughout these episodes in Single's Inferno 4, the evolving dynamics among the contestants underscored the unpredictable nature of the show. As personal connections deepened and new alliances formed, participants were compelled to navigate their emotions and strategies, all while contending with the ever-present challenges of the Inferno.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 11 and 12 will mark the season finale and will be aired on Netflix on February 11, 2025.

