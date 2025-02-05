“Isn't it time to stop now?” — Netizens react as Netflix announces Single's Inferno 5 casting amidst season 4 backlash

On February 5, 2025, Netflix's announcement of Single's Inferno season 5 casting has been met with mixed reactions. MoneyS News reported that the production team has started looking for contestants for the next season. The show's production company, Start Company, is reported to release Single's Inferno 5 in late 2025.

A Netflix representative stated:

"We are still finalizing details, so we cannot provide further information at this time."

Meanwhile, some fans remain loyal and anticipate improvements; a significant portion of the audience questions the necessity of another season without addressing the highlighted issues.

Netflix's reality dating show, Single's Inferno, has been a significant player in the streaming platform's lineup since its debut in December 2021. The series strands young South Korean singles on a secluded island, challenging them to form romantic connections to escape to a luxurious "Paradise."

Over its four seasons, the show has garnered substantial viewership and international acclaim. However, with the recent announcement of season 5, set to premiere in late 2025, a wave of criticism has emerged, particularly concerning season 4's casting choices and the distribution of screen time among contestants.

Season 4 introduced a new twist by separating male and female contestants into different living quarters, aiming to refresh the show's dynamics. Despite this innovation, viewers expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of male contestants, citing a lack of diversity and depth in their personalities.

Additionally, fans highlighted the uneven allocation of screen time among participants. Some contestants received extensive focus, while others were scarcely featured, limiting the audience's ability to connect with the entire cast.

This disparity led to accusations of the show favoring certain narratives over others, potentially skewing the portrayal of relationships and individual personalities.

Comments on social media platforms reflect this sentiment, with users expressing fatigue over recurring problems. One user remarked on the Korean online forum of TheQoo,

"Again...? Isn't it time to stop now?"

Viewers criticized the male contestants in season 4 and expressed their wish to see good-looking men in Single's Inferno 5.

"4 It's really boring. 5 When you do, please choose a good male character," a netizen wrote.

"Please raise the quality a bit and match the number of male and female characters... Could you make something like 19/20?" another netizen wrote.

"4 The men are really not that great, the women are pretty, it's a shame..." another netizen added.

Several fans opined that Single's Inferno 4 had "unattractive people." Some expressed hope to see more contestants like DEX (season 2) or Lee Gwan-hee (season 3) in the upcoming season 5.

"Season 4 is full of really boring and unattractive people... The panelists' jokes are the funniest," a fan wrote.

"I don't know about anything else, but please cast people of similar age. It's a drama," another viewer commented.

"I watched 1~3, but this is the first time I've dropped out of 4.. I wish the casting was better for 5ㅜㅜ I like something exciting like Dex, but also funny like Kwanhee, so some dopamineㅋㅋㅋㅋ" another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 7 to 10 run-through: People get their hearts broken as the finale comes closer

Netflix's South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno, premiered on January 14, 2025, introducing a fresh group of contestants navigating the challenges of "Inferno" in hopes of finding love.

The season features a total of 12 episodes, with new installments released weekly on Netflix. The finale is scheduled for February 11, 2025, when participants will make their final decisions regarding their romantic interests.

Episode 7: New Connections and Tensions

Single's Inferno 4 episode 7 commenced with three couples earning their tickets to Paradise: Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, and Kim A-rin with Kook Dong-ho. Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo's date in Paradise was particularly noteworthy. Additionally, Si-an and Jun-seo sharing a bed in Paradise also gained attention.

Meanwhile, back in Inferno, other participants (Hae-lin, Hye-jin, Theo, Jong-hoon, Min-seol, You-jin, and Jeong-su) continued to explore their connections. The focus on certain couples, particularly Si-an and Jun-seo, led to discussions among viewers about the distribution of screen time, with some feeling that other relationships were not given adequate attention.

Episode 8: Shifting Interests

Upon returning from Paradise in Single's Inferno 4 episode 8, the dynamics among the participants began to shift. Yuk Jun-seo, after reflecting on his connection with Lee Si-an, decided to pursue her more earnestly, informing Theo of his intentions. This decision highlighted the complexities of forming genuine connections within the constraints of the show.

Lee Si-an found herself at the center of attention, with multiple suitors vying for her affection. This situation led to increased tension among the male participants, each attempting to win her favor through various gestures and conversations.

Episode 9: New Arrivals and Emerging Rivalries

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, Si-an and Jun-seo went on a second "Paradise" date after he won the men's wrestling competition in episode 8. However, their date took a bad turn as Jun-seo kept misbehaving with Si-an.

Despite initial excitement, Si-an expressed discomfort over Jun-seo's distant demeanor, leading to candid conversations about their expectations and personalities. Si-an conveyed her desire for more gentleness from Jun-seo, who acknowledged his reserved nature but admitted difficulty in changing it.

The episode also featured a double date, with Chung You-jin with Kim Jeong-su joining Si-an and Jun-seo. These interactions provided deeper insights into the participants' personalities and compatibility, further complicating the web of relationships.

Episode 10: Decisions and Departures

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 10, participants were faced with making final decisions about their romantic interests. Some couples solidified their bonds like Hye-jin and Jong-hoon, choosing to leave the island together, while others parted ways, acknowledging the lack of a deeper connection.

Lee Si-an, after much contemplation, made her choice, bringing closure to Theo as she turned him down for Jun-seo and Jeong-su. Her decision was met with mixed reactions, both from fellow participants and viewers, underscoring the unpredictable nature of human relationships.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 11 and 12 (finale episodes) will be released on February 11, 2025. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

