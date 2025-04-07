IU, Park Bo-gum, Byeon Woo-seok, Ju Ji-hoon, & more earn 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominations: See full list

On April 7, 2025, the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards revealed its full list of nominees. The award committee’s official website and social media channels made the announcement.
They were chosen through a screening process based on renditions from the past year. The Baeksang Arts Awards honors visionary work in acting, directing, and writing across numerous platforms. This year’s ceremony will take place on May 2025 at 8 PM KST at COEX D Hall in Gangnam, Seoul.
The event will stream live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Gucci returns as the official partner for the third year in a row. The brand is once again working with the Baeksang committee for this edition.
The eligibility duration for nominations was from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. It covers works from TV, film, theater, OTT, and web platforms. Here’s the complete lineup of nominees.
Here's a full list of the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominations
Nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards are out across three sections — broadcast, film, and theater.
Broadcast category in the Baeksang Arts Awards
The Baeksang Arts Awards changed its judging rules this year. It now includes cable, general programming, OTT, and web platforms, not just the three big TV stations. The "TV category" is now called the "broadcast category" to match the update.
Best Actor Award nominees
- Ju Ji-hoon – The Trauma Code
- Byeon Woo-seok – Lovely Runner
- Han Suk-kyu – Doubt
- Park Bo-gum – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Lee Jun-hyuk – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard
Best Actress Award nominees
- Kim Tae-ri – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
- Jang Na-ra – Good Partner
- IU – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Kim Hye-yoon – Lovely Runner
- Go Min-si – The Frog
Best Drama Award nominations
- Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines
- MBC’s Doubt
- tvN’s Lovely Runner
- Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok
Best Variety Program nominations
- Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars
- Choo Sung-hoon’s Ajossi’s Later Life
- tvN’s Iron Girls
- DdeunDdeun’s Punghyanggo
- Mnet’s Stage Fighter
Best Director nominees
- Song Yeon-hwa – Doubt (MBC)
- Kim Hee-won – Light Shop (Disney+)
- Lee Do-yoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
- Jung Ji-in – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
- Kim Won-seok – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
Best Screenplay nominees (TV)
- Choi Yoo-na – Good Partner (SBS)
- Park Ji-sook – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
- Kim Jung-min – Family Matters (Coupang Play)
- Lim Sang-choon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Lee Si-eun – Lovely Runner (tvN)
Best Supporting Actor nominees (TV)
- Roh Jae-won – Squid Game Season 2 (Netflix)
- Choi Dae-hoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Kim Joon-han – Good Partner (SBS)
- Hyun Bong-sik – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard (TVING)
- Yoon Kyung-ho – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress nominees (TV):
- Kim Jae-hwa – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
- Yeom Hye-ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Oh Kyung-hwa – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
- Kim Kuk-hee – Family Matters (Coupang Play)
- Jung Eun-chae – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)
Best New Actor nominees (TV):
- Choo Young-woo – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)
- Cha Woo-min – Study Group (TVING)
- Kim Jung-jin – Doubt (MBC)
- Heo Nam-joon – Your Honor (Genie TV)
- Song Geon-hee – Lovely Runner (tvN)
Best New Actress nominees (TV):
- Chae Won-bin – Doubt (MBC)
- Jo Yoon-soo – The Tyrant (Disney+)
- Kim Tae-yeon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Ha Young – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
- Roh Jeong-eui – The Witch (Channel A)
Film Category in the Baeksang Arts Awards
Best Actor nominees (film)
- Lee Hee-joon – Handsome Guys
- Yoon Joo-sang – The Land of Morning Calm
- Hyun Bin – Harbin
- Jo Jung-suk – Pilot
- Lee Byung-hun – The Match
Best Actress nominees (film)
- Song Hye-kyo – Dark Nuns
- Kim Geum-soon – Jeong Sun
- Jeon Do-yeon – Revolver
- Cho Yeo-jeong – Hidden Face
- Kim Go-eun – Love in the Big City
Best Director nominees (film)
- Woo Min-ho – Harbin
- Lee Jong-pil – Escape
- Oh Seung-wook – Revolver
- Lee Eon-hee – Love in the Big City
- Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm
Best Screenplay nominees (film)
- Oh Jung-min – House of the Seasons
- Oh Seung-wook & Joo Byeol – Revolver
- Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm
- Kim Hyung-joo & Yoon Jong-bin – The Match
- Shin Chul & Park Chan-wook – Uprising
Best Supporting Actor nominees (film)
- Jo Woo-jin – Harbin
- Park Jung-min – Uprising
- Jung Hae-in – I, the Executioner
- Koo Kyo-hwan – Escape
- Yoo Jae-myung – Land of Happiness
Best Supporting Actress nominees (film)
- Jeon Yeo-bin – Dark Nuns
- Lim Ji-yeon – Revolver
- Gong Seung-yeon – Handsome Guys
- Han Sun-hwa – Pilot
- Soo-hyun – A Normal Family
Best New Actor nominees (film)
- Noh Sang-hyun – Love in the Big City
- Jang Sung-beom – Work to Do
- Moon Woo-jin – Dark Nuns
- Jung Sung-il – Uprising
- Kang Seung-ho – House of the Seasons
Best New Actress nominees (film)
- Lee Hye-ri – Victory
- Park Ji-hyun – Hidden Face
- Ha Seo-yoon – Streaming
- Roh Yoon-seo – Hear Me: Our Summer
- Lee Myung-ha – Mimang
Theatre Category in the Baeksang Arts Awards
The theater category in the Baeksang Arts Awards was introduced in 2019 and now occurs every year. Nominees are picked based only on performance, not on roles or productions.
Baeksang Theater Award nominees (Best Theatrical Performance)
- Gumi-sik
- Jews of Malta
- The Eldest Daughters
- Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon
- Tungso-sori
Best Acting in Theater nominees
- Kwak Ji-sook – Jews of Malta
- Lee Jin-kyung – Women on Earth
- Jeong Sae-byul – Tungso-sori
- Cho Young-kyu – Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon
- Choi Hee-jin – All
Young Theater Award nominees
- Theater Company Gongnori Club – Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick
- Theater Company Universal Theater – Romance of Extinction
- Theater Company Yuwon
- Director Lee Seung-won – The Seagull
- Director Lee Tae-rin – Korean Choi Young-woo, Born in 1923
The full nominee list is out. The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards is coming up soon. The event will highlight top names in film, TV, and theater from the past year.