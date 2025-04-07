IU, Park Bo-gum, Byeon Woo-seok, Ju Ji-hoon, & more earn 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominations: See full list

On April 7, 2025, the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards revealed its full list of nominees. The award committee’s official website and social media channels made the announcement.

They were chosen through a screening process based on renditions from the past year. The Baeksang Arts Awards honors visionary work in acting, directing, and writing across numerous platforms. This year’s ceremony will take place on May 2025 at 8 PM KST at COEX D Hall in Gangnam, Seoul.

The event will stream live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Gucci returns as the official partner for the third year in a row. The brand is once again working with the Baeksang committee for this edition.

The eligibility duration for nominations was from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. It covers works from TV, film, theater, OTT, and web platforms. Here’s the complete lineup of nominees.

Here's a full list of the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards nominations

Nominees for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards are out across three sections — broadcast, film, and theater.

Broadcast category in the Baeksang Arts Awards

The Baeksang Arts Awards changed its judging rules this year. It now includes cable, general programming, OTT, and web platforms, not just the three big TV stations. The "TV category" is now called the "broadcast category" to match the update.

Best Actor Award nominees

Ju Ji-hoon – The Trauma Code

Byeon Woo-seok – Lovely Runner

Han Suk-kyu – Doubt

Park Bo-gum – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Lee Jun-hyuk – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

Best Actress Award nominees

Kim Tae-ri – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Jang Na-ra – Good Partner

IU – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Kim Hye-yoon – Lovely Runner

Go Min-si – The Frog

Best Drama Award nominations

Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines

MBC’s Doubt

tvN’s Lovely Runner

Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok

Best Variety Program nominations

Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars

Choo Sung-hoon’s Ajossi’s Later Life

tvN’s Iron Girls

DdeunDdeun’s Punghyanggo

Mnet’s Stage Fighter

Best Director nominees

Song Yeon-hwa – Doubt (MBC)

Kim Hee-won – Light Shop (Disney+)

Lee Do-yoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Jung Ji-in – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)

Kim Won-seok – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Best Screenplay nominees (TV)

Choi Yoo-na – Good Partner (SBS)

Park Ji-sook – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Kim Jung-min – Family Matters (Coupang Play)

Lim Sang-choon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Lee Si-eun – Lovely Runner (tvN)

Best Supporting Actor nominees (TV)

Roh Jae-won – Squid Game Season 2 (Netflix)

Choi Dae-hoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Kim Joon-han – Good Partner (SBS)

Hyun Bong-sik – Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard (TVING)

Yoon Kyung-ho – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress nominees (TV):

Kim Jae-hwa – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Yeom Hye-ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Oh Kyung-hwa – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)

Kim Kuk-hee – Family Matters (Coupang Play)

Jung Eun-chae – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (tvN)

Best New Actor nominees (TV):

Choo Young-woo – The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC)

Cha Woo-min – Study Group (TVING)

Kim Jung-jin – Doubt (MBC)

Heo Nam-joon – Your Honor (Genie TV)

Song Geon-hee – Lovely Runner (tvN)

Best New Actress nominees (TV):

Chae Won-bin – Doubt (MBC)

Jo Yoon-soo – The Tyrant (Disney+)

Kim Tae-yeon – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Ha Young – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Roh Jeong-eui – The Witch (Channel A)

Film Category in the Baeksang Arts Awards

Best Actor nominees (film)

Lee Hee-joon – Handsome Guys

Yoon Joo-sang – The Land of Morning Calm

Hyun Bin – Harbin

Jo Jung-suk – Pilot

Lee Byung-hun – The Match

Best Actress nominees (film)

Song Hye-kyo – Dark Nuns

Kim Geum-soon – Jeong Sun

Jeon Do-yeon – Revolver

Cho Yeo-jeong – Hidden Face

Kim Go-eun – Love in the Big City

Best Director nominees (film)

Woo Min-ho – Harbin

Lee Jong-pil – Escape

Oh Seung-wook – Revolver

Lee Eon-hee – Love in the Big City

Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm

Best Screenplay nominees (film)

Oh Jung-min – House of the Seasons

Oh Seung-wook & Joo Byeol – Revolver

Park Yi-woong – The Land of Morning Calm

Kim Hyung-joo & Yoon Jong-bin – The Match

Shin Chul & Park Chan-wook – Uprising

Best Supporting Actor nominees (film)

Jo Woo-jin – Harbin

Park Jung-min – Uprising

Jung Hae-in – I, the Executioner

Koo Kyo-hwan – Escape

Yoo Jae-myung – Land of Happiness

Best Supporting Actress nominees (film)

Jeon Yeo-bin – Dark Nuns

Lim Ji-yeon – Revolver

Gong Seung-yeon – Handsome Guys

Han Sun-hwa – Pilot

Soo-hyun – A Normal Family

Best New Actor nominees (film)

Noh Sang-hyun – Love in the Big City

Jang Sung-beom – Work to Do

Moon Woo-jin – Dark Nuns

Jung Sung-il – Uprising

Kang Seung-ho – House of the Seasons

Best New Actress nominees (film)

Lee Hye-ri – Victory

Park Ji-hyun – Hidden Face

Ha Seo-yoon – Streaming

Roh Yoon-seo – Hear Me: Our Summer

Lee Myung-ha – Mimang

Theatre Category in the Baeksang Arts Awards

The theater category in the Baeksang Arts Awards was introduced in 2019 and now occurs every year. Nominees are picked based only on performance, not on roles or productions.

Baeksang Theater Award nominees (Best Theatrical Performance)

Gumi-sik Jews of Malta The Eldest Daughters Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon Tungso-sori

Best Acting in Theater nominees

Kwak Ji-sook – Jews of Malta Lee Jin-kyung – Women on Earth Jeong Sae-byul – Tungso-sori Cho Young-kyu – Jincheon Temple Recommended by Jincheon Choi Hee-jin – All

Young Theater Award nominees

Theater Company Gongnori Club – Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick Theater Company Universal Theater – Romance of Extinction Theater Company Yuwon Director Lee Seung-won – The Seagull Director Lee Tae-rin – Korean Choi Young-woo, Born in 1923

The full nominee list is out. The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards is coming up soon. The event will highlight top names in film, TV, and theater from the past year.

