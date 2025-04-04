“Will lead me to second lead syndrome”- Fans react as Noh Sang-hyun is reported to join IU & Byeon Woo-seok on The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife

Actor Noh Sang-hyun is in talks to join 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife, an upcoming MBC drama, and fans are looking forward to it. According to reports on March 4 by Xsports, he is considering a role alongside IU and Byun Woo-seok.

The drama is a romance set in an alternate 21st-century constitutional monarchy, where a woman, who has everything but remains a commoner, falls for a prince who, despite his royal status, lacks true power.

Recently, rumors surfaced that IU and Byeon Woo-seok had left the project due to creative differences with the network. However, both actors firmly denied these claims. IU addressed the speculation in a Netflix Foolish interview, expressing surprise at the baseless rumors.

21st Century Grand Prince's Wife is moving forward with production, backed by Kakao Entertainment and set to air on MBC in the latter half of the year. Noh Sang-hyun, known for Pachinko, Love in the City, and Everything Will Come True, joins the highly anticipated series alongside IU, fresh off her success in Foolish, and Byeon Woo-seok, who gained widespread recognition with Lovely Runner.

Fans are loving this addition to the cast of 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife.

"omg sanghyun casting newsssss!! he will lead me to second lead syndrome fr" commented one fan.

"oh this is a HWAAAAAAAAAT CAST." responded another.

"OH ITS JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER" another fan reacted.

Fans are excited to have No Sang-hyun, IU, and Byeon Woo-seok together for 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife.

"IU X STEVE IS INSANE LIKEEEEEE" said another.

"I want him as wooseok's brother" commented another.

"Steve will be everywhere when this drama comes out. Happy and sad at the same time." another said.

More about the cast of 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife

Noh Sang-hyun made an international impact with his role as Baek Isak in Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed series Pachinko. He continued to build his career with appearances in Love in the City and Netflix’s Everything Will Come True.

He recently gained recognition for the role of Heung-soo, a closeted gay man in Love In The Big City.

IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, made her acting debut in Dream High and gained recognition for her role in You’re the Best, Lee Soon-shin. She showcased her versatility in dramas like The Producers and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, solidifying her reputation as a talented actress.

IU received critical acclaim for her role in My Mister and gained further popularity with Hotel Del Luna. She also starred in the anthology series Persona and appeared in the Netflix series Foolish.

Her recent project, When Life Gives You Tangerines, where she plays two characters, has her at the top of the most buzzworthy rankings.

Byeon Woo-seok gained recognition for his roles in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, and Moonshine. His breakout role came in Lovely Runner, which significantly boosted his popularity. Byeon is also known for his rising status as a fashion icon and brand ambassador, including his partnership with Prada.

