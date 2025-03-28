“Lemme live in this moment forever” — 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' viewers react to IU and Kim Seon-ho's fairy tale wedding sequence

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines released its last four episodes on March 28, 2025. The wedding scene in episode 13 went viral online for its fairytale ambiance.

In episode 13, the next generation's lives are greatly impacted by the wedding of Yang Geum-myeong, Ae-sun, and Gwan-sik's daughter, played by IU. Geum-myeong marries Park Chung-seob (Kim Seon-ho).

The wedding is particularly meaningful as Geum-myeong was engaged to Park Yeong-bum (Lee Jun-young). But it ended in the face of his mother's strong opposition that stemmed from her belief that Geum-myeong was beneath her family, socially and financially.

Geum-myeong faced many challenges because society had its prejudices and barriers. Her marriage to Chung-seob was a big victory against these challenges.

In episode 13 of When Life Gives You Tangerines, Geum-myeong talks about how her feelings for Chung-seob are much like how she felt for Yeong-bum. However, she points out that loving Chung-seob is different because he allows her to be herself. With him, she feels safe and free to follow her dreams and live life as she chooses.

Fans lauded the wedding scene for its emotional depth and realism. Many appreciated the departure from extravagant portrayals often seen in romantic dramas, finding the understated ceremony more relatable and touching.

One fan wrote on X:

"Lemme live in this moment forever."

Discussions across social media platforms have emphasized how the scene encapsulates the series' overarching message: that love is grounded in mutual understanding and perseverance.

"Finally geum myeong gets the love that she deserves," a fan wrote.

"Don't you love how yang geummyeong and park chungseop match each other's freak? just the two of them being silly together before the wedding ceremony," another fan said.

"“Dad told me back then, that he had been living in heaven since the day i was born.” “I am giving you my heaven.” This is what Geum Myeong’s worth to Gwansik looks like in words," another fan stated.

Some fans expressed that Geum-myeong (IU) and Chung-seob (Kim Seon-ho) looked like a match made in heaven on their wedding day in When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 13.

"My heart can’t take it any longer. They really are a match made in heaven. Uri silly couple," a fan remarked.

"THE CUTEST AND MOST ADORABLE BRIDE AND GROOM," another fan wrote.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: A story spanning three generations, woven in pain and love

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a sprawling period drama set against the beautiful landscapes of Jeju Island, South Korea. The story takes place over several decades, beginning in the 1950s, and follows the enduring love story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik.

Ae-sun is played by IU in her youth and by Moon So-ri in her later years, while Gwan-sik is portrayed by Park Bo-gum in his youth and later by Park Hae-joon.

Ae-sun is a young woman characterized as spirited and ambitious. With a great love for books and the goal of becoming a poet, she is often pushed back by her family's poverty and society's norms to keep women in the kitchens.

The drama goes beyond their first love, showing what it looks like for their relationship to unfold over time through marriage, parenthood, and all the complicated sorrows and joys of being a family.

When Life Gives You Tangerines expertly addresses the topics of lasting love, the sacrifices connected to family, coming of age, and the struggles that generations feel. Through Ae-sun's experience as a mother and wife, the drama also digs deeply into the subject of what it means to be a woman.

Furthermore, the narrative emphasizes the socio-historical background of the 1960s in Korea, specifically mentioning gender roles, to better situate the experiences of the characters within their historical social context.

A primary theme throughout the series is community, extended family, and social support helping individuals through the more painful aspects of existence. Ae-sun in particular endured some significant losses, and the drama showed what her community did to sustain her strength and comfort her throughout.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 13 to 16 aired on Netflix on March 28, 2025, marking the culmination of a story spanning three generations.

