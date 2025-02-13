"If it's produced, there's no reason to turn it down"— Ju Ji-hoon addresses anticipation surrounding The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Season 2 renewal

Ju Ji-hoon is experiencing another career high with Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. In an interview with South Korean media outlet Daily Sports published on February 13, 2025, the actor shared his thoughts on the series' success and the potential for a second season.

Ju Ji-hoon expressed his enthusiasm for returning if The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is renewed. When asked about reprising his role and acknowledging the challenges of going through the production process again, he responded without hesitation, stating that he would be more than happy to participate.

“Of course, it would be hard to go through this process again. But I’m sure that the chemistry with them will be great. Plus, season 2 is coming out because the viewers love it. If it’s produced, there’s no reason to turn it down,” said the actor.

Ju Ji-hoon reflects on The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's success, challenges, and his role as a leader on set

In an interview with Daily Sports, the actor shared insights into the series’ appeal, the demanding production process, and his evolving leadership on set. Ju highlighted the show’s refreshing and optimistic tone, calling it a much-needed contrast to the bleak news of everyday life.

He also revealed that he personally recommended director Lee Do-yoon, marking their first collaboration in 11 years since Good Friends. Despite its lighthearted elements, the actor described The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call as one of the most exhausting projects he had ever worked on.

Although The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call presented an engaging storyline and had a trusted director, filming was far from easy, according to the actor. The drama, originally adapted from a web novel and webtoon, demanded immense effort from Ju Ji-hoon.

Having worked on several webtoon-based projects—such as his debut drama Princess Hours, the Along with the Gods film series, and Disney+’s Light Store—the actor understood that the adaptation process could be intense. Furthermore, given the medical setting, he felt a profound responsibility to portray life-and-death situations accurately while keeping the drama engaging.

He recalled the intense 10-hour relay meetings he attended to perfect every detail, admitting that the pressure nearly overwhelmed him. Recognizing the delicate balance between medical realism and storytelling, he said,

“I really worried like crazy and almost died. Because it deals with life, I couldn’t treat it lightly. For example, if the heart is torn by just 1cm, it can be life or death. If it bursts to the point where blood spurts out like in our drama, it should be moved to ‘Kingdom’. There are different opinions about this. Because it’s not a documentary, it also has to provide dramatic pleasure.

"I’m saying this now that it’s over, but I’m really tired of it. It’s the most exhausting work I’ve ever done."

Beyond his role as an actor, Ju Ji-hoon also found himself in a leadership position, particularly in guiding his younger co-stars, Chu Young-woo, Ha-young, and Jung Jae-kwang. Despite being praised for his mentorship, he described himself as an introvert, admitting that leading others was a role he naturally grew into over time.

Instead of giving direct advice, he led by example, often consulting with the director and demonstrating to his juniors that seeking guidance was an integral part of the process. As filming advanced, he developed a deep appreciation for his colleagues, emphasizing how crucial teamwork was in fostering a positive environment. He expressed a particular fondness for Yoon Kyung-ho, stating,

"The atmosphere on set itself was really good. In fact, as time goes by, I feel the importance of my colleagues more and more. From the director to our friends, and Yoon Kyung-ho hyung, I really, really liked him."

Ju Ji-hoon leads The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call to global success on Netflix

Ju Ji-hoon returned to the medical genre after 12 years, starring as Baek Kang-hyuk in Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, which premiered on January 24, 2025.

The series is a 2025 South Korean medical comedy written by Choi Tae-kang and directed by Lee Do-yoon. It features Ju Ji-hoon alongside Choo Young-woo, Ha Young, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Jung Jae-kwang. The drama is adapted from the web novel Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Hansanleega and Hongbichira, which was serialized as a Naver Webtoon in 2019.

Following its Netflix debut, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call quickly gained global recognition, rising to #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows list by January 28, according to FlixPatrol. It even surpassed Squid Game season 2 in rankings, earning praise for its compelling characters and engaging storyline.

The drama centers on Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), a brilliant trauma surgeon with battlefield experience. Upon returning to Korea, he takes over a struggling university hospital’s trauma team and works to rebuild it despite financial and bureaucratic challenges.

Supporting him are surgical resident Yang Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), nurse Cheon Jang-mi (Ha Young), and anesthesiology resident Park Kyung-won (Jung Jae-kwang).

All eight episodes of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call are now available to stream on Netflix.

