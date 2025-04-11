“Imagining this chemistry in Ultra HD on Netflix” – Internet reacts as Jisoo and Seo In-Guk seen filming new drama ‘Boyfriend On Demand’

On April 11, 2025, photos of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-Guk from the sets of Boyfriend On Demand surfaced on social media. One of the shots showed Jisoo taking a picture of the actor, with both appearing to interact during filming. The two were seen in a casual setting in what appeared to be an outdoor location.

No official confirmation has been provided regarding the shoot's exact location or context. Following the release of behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of Boyfriend On Demand, several social media users shared their reactions.

"Imagining this chemistry in Ultra HD on Netflix," an X user commented.

Many expressed anticipation for their on-screen dynamic.

"AAAAAAH, MY NEW KDRAMA COUPLE ADDICTION IS COMING 😭😭😍😍 I can't believe I'm gonna see them both in one screen," a fan remarked.

"Kdrama couple of the year iktr," a person said.

"They look so good together y'all I'm already obsessed 😍😍," a user noted.

Many of the comments focused on Jisoo’s habit of taking pictures of co-stars. They hoped that she might post similar content from Boyfriend On Demand on her personal feed.

"We're gonna get Jisoo's photo dumps of these actors on her feed soon 😭😭," a netizen said.

"Clear pictures🥺😭 I can’t waitttttt arrghhhhh!!!!! Mind you this lady is always taking pictures of her costar, she should try venturing into photography or something," a viewer shared.

"Ahhhhh post that picture honeyyy," another fan added.

All about Netflix K-drama Boyfriend on Demand

On February 20, 2025, Netflix officially confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Seo In-guk will headline its upcoming romantic comedy series Boyfriend on Demand (working title).

The series is set in a virtual reality platform where users can subscribe to virtual boyfriends. As the storyline develops, emotional connections formed in the simulated world begin to influence real-life relationships.

The drama is directed by Kim Jung-sik, known for Strong Girl Namsoon and No Gain No Love. Jisoo stars as Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who’s never been in a relationship—until a surprise “Monthly Boyfriend” device turns up in her life.

The device introduces her to a virtual dating experience where she begins to reconnect with love through interactions with idealized male figures. Seo In-guk will play Park Kyeong Nam, Mi Rae’s competitive coworker. He is known within their workplace for his talent and aloof demeanor.

Although Mi-rae sees him as difficult, the character carries an undisclosed personal secret that is expected to influence their dynamic. Information about the Boyfriend on Demand release schedule has not been disclosed yet.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuted as a lead in Snowdrop (2021) alongside Jung Hae-in. The K-pop idol earlier had cameos in The Producers (2015) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019). This year, she appeared in Newtopia and is set to star in The Prophet: Omniscient Reader.

Meanwhile, Seo In-guk rose to notoriety with Reply 1997 (2012). He led several K-dramas after, including Hello Monster, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Doom at Your Service. The South Korean actor is also a singer, debuting in 2009 after winning Superstar K.

