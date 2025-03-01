"My OG parents!"- Fans react as Reply 1997 stars Seo In-guk & Jeong Eun-ji reunite for special collab song 'Couple'

Reply 1997 stars Seo In-guk and Jeong Eun-ji have taken over social media with the announcement of their upcoming single's release. On February 28, 2025, Seo In-guk’s agency EPISODE MUSIC released a teaser on social media. The post declared a collaboration between the two stars through the special single named Couple.

The teaser had several Polaroid images of the two actors together. Notably, Jeong Eun-ji and Seo In-guk are one of the most appreciated on-screen couples formed through tvN slice-of-life drama, Reply 1997.

As the news started to circulate online, fans could not hold back their excitement. The special track Couple will mark their first collaboration in 13 years since the drama's release.

Furthermore, fans and viewers of the tvN drama speculated that the upcoming song would be the studio version of one of the background scores played in the show.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts about their reunion song.

"Eunji and InGuk not only gave us a simple reunion, but they're also going to release a collab single. My OG parents! More than a decade of waiting is worth it," a fan said.

"Finally!! Finally!! Finally!! I can't wait!! The waiting is worth!! My Eungchil couple. My fave Reply series couple finally will release official special single together!!," a user stated.

"Oh boy!!! I can hardly wait! My favorite couple EVER!!!!!!!," a user commented.

Netizens stated that they wanted Jeong Eun-ji and Seo In-guk to star in another drama together.

"OMGGGGG literally the reunion i’ve been waiting for since 6371692518 years after reply1997 (still manifesting for another drama with them as lead tho)," a fan wrote.

"Wait my 97 couple is back??? THE couple that shook and made TVN popular???? Omggggg! All for You is still THAT OST to me! I can't wait whatever they are cooking! Drama collab again WHEN???" a netizen mentioned.

"Don't know when will they have a drama CB but a duet song will be enough for me to see them together my fave Reply 1997 couple," a user mentioned.

Fans mentioned that they have waited 13 years for the on-screen couple's reunion and were excited for the song's release.

"LET’S GO REPLY 1997 NATION WAKE UP. After listening to All for You for 13 years, we’re getting a new song from them yassssssss," a fan said.

"Yeah… it took 13 years.. but we are still here for it!! Thank you IngugiXEunji," a fan stated.

"THIS IS A WIN FOR USSSSSS REPLY 1997 ENTHUSIASTTT," a user mentioned.

More about Seo In-guk and Jeong Eun-ji’s upcoming dramas

Seo In-guk is set to lead the upcoming Netflix drama Boyfriend on Demand (working title) alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

The drama follows the story of a webtoon author, Mi-rae, who is exhausted from her daily life and confides in a virtual boyfriend available through a paid subscription.

Seo In-guk will play the role of Park Kyeong-nam, a fellow writer of Mi-rae and also a rival in terms of writing webtoons. Mi-rae is not comfortable around Park Kyeong-man due to his cold behavior.

However, at some point he manages to stir certain emotions in Mi-rae. The release date of Boyfriend on Demand is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-ji is gearing up for the release of her drama Pump Up The Healthy Love with Lee Jun-young. The story follows the life of Do Hyun-joong (Lee Jun-young), a renowned bodybuilder who ends up managing a neighborhood gym where he helps the gym members transform their lives through fitness.

Jeong Eun-ji plays the role of Lee Mi-ran, who finds herself joining a gym after a heart-shattering breakup. She meets Do Hyun-joong, who promises to help her transform physically as well as change her life.

Pump Up The Healthy Love is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 9:50 pm KST on KBS.

