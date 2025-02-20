“We’re getting rivals to lovers”- Fans react as Netflix confirms involvement in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Seo In-guk’s Boyfriend on Demand, shares plotline

On February 19, 2025, Netflix officially greenlit Boyfriend on Demand (working title), a new romantic comedy K-drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Doom at Your Service star Seo In-guk. As reported by Deadline the same day, production of the series is already underway.

Fans online reacted to the news and plotline of Boyfriend on Demand, with one X user writing:

"Oooh, we’re getting rivals to lovers plot line."

Many netizens seemed excited about the Earthquake songstress' third TV show. Her other recent projects include a zombie apocalypse series, an EP album, and an upcoming survival film adapted from a webtoon.

"So we had zombie apocalypse, and EP album, an webtoon in demand and now a Netflix of another webtoon. She is working," an X user commented.

"They want her in every platform because of her popularity and reach! They know how much impact and revenue they will make having #JISOO. Atp, she is an asset… she has Midas touch! Everything she touches, turns to gold!" a fan said.

"The peak of her career is about to come omg we are seated," another commented.

Fans also shared their thoughts on Jisoo and Seo In-guk starring together, with many noting that it would be exciting to see them on-screen.

"Goddamnit I’m never going to be able to quit Netflix. Seo In Guk and Jisoo," a fan remarked.

"That sounds like an exciting show! JISOO and Seo Inguk together will make it interesting," a viewer wrote.

"JISOO and Seo Inguk in a romantic drama with a unique twist? This is going to be so good! Can’t wait to see their chemistry unfold in Boyfriend on Demand!" another person added.

More about Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand starring Jisoo and Seo In-guk

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Seo In-guk (Images via Instagram/@sooyaaa__, @seo_cccc)

The story of Boyfriend on Demand centers on Seo Mi-rae (played by Jisoo), a webtoon producer struggling with a demanding career and a nonexistent dating life. She comes across a subscription-based virtual dating program called "Monthly Boyfriend" and decides to give it a try.

Through the program, she enters a virtual world where she meets idealized romantic partners. Meanwhile, Seo In-guk portrays Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae’s professional rival. He is depicted as favorably competent but distant, with hidden facets to his personality.

The 37-year-old actor has formerly starred as a lead in Shopaholic Louis, Café Minamdang, and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, among others.

Boyfriend on Demand is directed by Kim Jung-sik, known for shows like Work Later, Drink Now, and No Gain No Love. Further particulars regarding the new drama, including the release date, are yet to be declared.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo played her first lead role in the South Korean drama Snowdrop (2021-2022) on Disney+. She is nowadays appearing in Coupang Play’s zombie series Newtopia. On the music front, the 30-year-old released her debut solo mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025.

