Miss Night and Day episodes 5 and 6 recap: Was Jung Eun ji's day/night transformation revealed to Choi Jin-hyuk?

Episodes 5 and 6 of the ongoing JTBC drama Miss Night and Day aired on June 29 and June 30 at 10:30 pm, respectively. This mysterious comic romance K-drama features Jung Eun-ji, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Jin-Hyuk, and Baek Seo-hoo, among others.

Lee Mi Jin, played by Jung Eun-ji, is a 28-year-old weary job hunter who transforms into a 50-year-old during the day but returns to her twenty-year old self at night. A sensitive and irritable prosecutor, Gye Ji-ung, played by Choi Ji-hyuk, becomes unwittingly entangled with Lee Mi Jin's dual selves in the drama.

In the most recent episodes of Miss Night and Day, Mi-jin slept over at Ji-ung's house while drunk, risking revealing her secret to the latter. Fortunately, Ji-ung has yet to discover her dual identities, despite Mi-Jin's oversight.

Miss Night and Day episode 5: Lim-sun tells Ko Won about the attacker’s death

Miss Night and Day scene (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

In the fifth episode of Miss Night and Day, Mi-jin managed to flee the VIP lounge once the bar learned about Ji-ung's raid. While escaping, she secretly peered into a room and took a picture of the drug packets at the bar.

Mi-jin then chanced upon Ji-ung, who was looking for Lim-sun. Secretly texting Ji-ung about her older self's departure from the premises due to chest pain, Mi-jin successfully averted the prosecutor's attention. Following this, Ji-ung's car got stuck in the mud while he was driving Mi-jin home. But to help them get through the blockage, her parents showed up with their tractor.

Mi-jin’s mother took Ji-ung home to offer him fresh clothes as his got dirty and also packed food for him. Ji-ung got dressed and headed back to his own place.

Anxieties over a high-stakes investigation were what Ji-ung and Byung-duk attributed to Lim Sun's chest problems the next day. On the other hand, due to the photo of the drugs being hazy, no action was taken.

Subsequently, Ji-ung requested the dash cam video of the acid attack. He noticed that the assailant chose to assault Ko Won in a crowded area rather than a deserted parking lot, wondering why someone would choose to commit a crime in the bustling lobby area instead of the ideal location.

At this juncture, Ji-ung realized that the perpetrator was not after Ko Won. He probed the offender about his motivations and suggested that for obeying another's directions, he might face a drug-free prison term. A prison guard learned that the criminal was communicating with someone. In response to the latter's threats to reveal the secret man's identity, the guard plotted the attacker's execution.

In another scene, Lim-sun and Ko Won were seen engaging in a discussion, where the latter saw the former’s heart-shaped scar on her foot. After meeting her, Ko Won felt safe, making the decision to remain in the city.

Later that night, Ji-ung had a disturbing dream in which he saw the removal of his mother's corpse following her murder. When he awoke, he realized how deeply involved he was in researching his mother's murder.

Miss Night and Day scene (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

News of the acid attack perpetrator's death reached Ji-ung and Byung-duk the following day as they began their workday at an early hour. They went to the prison cell and spoke with the doctor, who believed the perpetrator died of a heart arrest, a typical result of a drug overdose. A prison guard was killed after he switched the medicine vial in the medical area, which was set up by someone outside the institution.

Ji-ung told Byung-duk to keep the killer's death a secret from Ko Won because he was concerned that the latter's mental health would suffer if he assumed it was a suicide. But in the end, Lim-sun told Ko Won, and Ji-ung chastised her for making this mistake.

The fact that she wanted to work despite Ji-ung and Byung-duk assigning her pointless and small jobs was exposed later on. Viewers observe the cat standing behind Lim-sun as she sobs, pointing fingers at whoever transformed her into an elderly woman.

Miss Night and Day scene (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

At a later point in episode 5 of Miss Night and Day, she assumed the identity of Mi-jin and got drunk, leading her to mistake Ji-ung's residence for Ga-yeong's. In her pursuit of entry, she managed to hit the locking system with her taser. Ji-ung saw her drunken self and allowed her to sleep in his house.

The following day, Mi-jin tried to escape in preparation for her Lim Sun transformation, but the malfunctioning door kept her confined. At the end of this Miss Night and Day episode, when the sun rose, Ji-ung looked surprised, making viewers believe that he finally learned about Mi-Jin's secret.

Miss Night and Day episode 6: Romance is blossoming between Ji-ung and Mi-jin

Miss Night and Day scene (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Mi-Jin woke up in Ji-ung’s house at the start of Miss Night and Day episode 6. Given that her friend lived in the house above, she started to climb the balcony. Ji-Ung tried to stop her since it was risky, but she knew it was time to become Lim-sun, so she kicked him in the face and went up.

Lim-sun was already on the other side of the balcony door by the time Ga-Yeong opened it, but at least Ji-Ung did not see her. However, the risk existed because she left some of her belongings at his house amid all the chaos. Ji-ung went to Ga-Yeong’s apartment to return Mi-jin’s bag, where he saw Lim-sun. Ga-Yeong introduced Lim-sun as her aunt to Ji-ung.

Lim-sun was stressed out about this situation, and to make things even worse, her phone log showed a 30-minute call between the Mi-Jin number and Ji-Ung when she did not even remember making it.

Meanwhile, Ko-Won was still scared of people who wore black masks and caps, inducing a panic attack when someone came to work dressed like that. He tried to convince himself that the attacker had died and took his anxiety pill.

While that was going on, Baek Chul-Kyu, the new worker, talked to Lim-sun and asked her about Na-Heun (who was the former employee of cleaning staff) and why he quit. Lim-sun was not sure what to think about the guy's disappearance.

Miss Night and Day scene (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Meanwhile, a message revealed to Ga-Yeong that someone found the cat she was looking for after seeing her online ad. She told Mi-jin about it, who wanted to leave work on time this time so she could meet the person who had the cat. But before she could leave, Ji-ung told her he's sorry for being mean to her so far. He finally understood how important she was to his team, saying that he respected her.

Following this, Mi-jin learned that the cat was not the one she was looking for. Instead, it was stolen by a group of 18-year-olds who were kicked out of school to get money from Mi-Jin.

Mi-Jin told them they're wrong and won't pay because it's not her cat. In this case, too, Ji-ung saved her before something bad happened. Ji-ung discovered strange marks on their wrists and called the group of boys for questioning the next day.

Both Mi-jin and Ji-ung took the hurt cat to a shelter. She told Ji-ung a story about her aunt, who said that cats remembered people who had been nice to them. Mi-Jin told him that this is why she likes cats and that she misses her aunt, but she does not mention that her aunt is missing.

The following day, Ji-ung and his assistant asked the kids to talk in video game language that they didn't understand. As a professional player, Mi-jin (as Lim-sun) understood everything, so Ji-ung gave her charge of the investigation.

A girl gamer basically asked one of the kids to buy some in-game items from her and offer a treat in exchange. But just as the kid was about to leave after meeting her, a "delivery man" showed up because the girl was upset with the kid's behavior. This delivery man ended up giving the kid the drug patch to settle things.

After that, Ji-ung told Lim-sun to try to meet the gamer girl so that they could get to the delivery man and then the drug buyer.

Although the murder mystery in the middle appears to be a strange plot, viewers see a man committing a crime, and there is blood everywhere. The window bears Mi-Jin's name and a picture of Lim-sun saving Ko Won beneath it. This means that Ko Won's event is linked to the random murder mystery.

Meanwhile, it looked like Mi-Jin and Ji-ung were starting to like each other. After going to a water park with Ga-Yeong, Mi-Jin was shocked to see Ji-ung at night. It was important to him to thank her for the food and give her back the empty boxes her mom gave him. When Ji-ung asked Mi-jin if she remembered what happened that night, she denied it. Then she remembered calling Ji-ung while drunk, and she sang a song.

Ji-ung met the gamer woman at the end of Miss Night and Day episode 6. She liked the way he looked and proceeded to flirt with him at the chicken shop. At the same time, this secret operation was used to find out where the drugs came from and get pictures of the woman.

But as the night passed, they stayed together, and Lim-sun transformed into Mi-Jin when she saw the girl put drugs in Ji-Ung's beer. Before the show ended, Mi-Jin threw a chicken leg at Ji-Ung to make sure he didn't drink the spiked beer.

Miss Night and Day scene (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

The next episode of Miss Night and Day will reveal if Ji-ung really drank the beer and how the duo solved this drug case.

The first episode of Miss Night and Day aired on June 15, 2024, on JTBC. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST).

