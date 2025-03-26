"I'm honored to be a part of it": BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares her thoughts on Newtopia, bids farewell to her character Kang Young-joo

Jisoo of BLACKPINK recently shared her thoughts on the end of her drama series Newtopia. In the drama, she played Young-joo, a resolute character with an unwavering devotion to Jae-yoon (played by Park Jung-min), even during a zombie apocalypse. As reported by Daily Sports on March 26, the singer-actress said,

Ad

"I think many actors and staff members came together to create a precious piece, and I'm honored to be a part of it. I think there were many opportunities to think about the precious things I had forgotten while living as Young-joo, so I am grateful to Young-joo and will continue to cheer her on."

Ad

Trending

Through her agency Blissoo, Jisoo expressed gratitude for being a part of the series, extending praise to the efforts of the cast and crew in readily presenting the show.

More about Young-joo, Jisoo's character in Newtopia

Jisoo expressed that playing Young-joo made her reflect on the worthwhile things she has taken for granted, and she also hoped the audience would keep supporting this character and their own hopes without reservation. Jisoo's performance was particularly engaging in balancing action and feelings, as she rang out both thrilling and heartwarming sequences.

Ad

Newtopia follows Jae-yoon—a soldier stationed in an air defense unit in a Seoul high-rise building—and his girlfriend Young-joo, as they fight through a zombie outbreak to reunite.

Ad

Jae-yoon, who enlisted at 26 while seeking alternative service in the defense industry, struggles with anxiety about his future. His insecurities lead to a breakup with Young-joo, but when the world is overrun by zombies, he is forced to step up and gradually become a leader.

Meanwhile, Young-joo, a newcomer to society, initially struggles with their relationship. However, as she embarks on a journey to find Jae-yoon amid the zombie outbreak, she grows stronger, adapting to the chaos and fighting for survival.

Ad

The character of Young-joo developed over the series, reflecting a range of survival instincts, courage, and some unexpected charm.

In later episodes, Jisoo's character development continued as Young-joo encountered villains who brought danger, leading to her showing fear and vulnerability that added depth to the action. By the finale, Young-joo reunited with Jae-yoon after an intense journey, showing major character growth.

Even though the zombie outbreak continued to spread, the character expressed love and determination with a resounding promise to protect, ending the story in a hopeful manner.

Ad

About BLACKPINK's Jisoo and her recent activities

Kim Ji-soo is a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Beyond her music career, she made her acting debut with a cameo in the 2015 drama The Producers and later took on her first lead role in JTBC's Snowdrop (2021-22).

Ad

Besides acting, she recently released her first solo mini-album, Amortage, with the title track Earthquake gaining global recognition.

She is currently touring Asia with her fan meeting program titled Lights, Love, Action!, which will visit seven Asian cities in 2025.

Jisoo will continue her acting pursuits in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, set to be released on Netflix in July, along with Monthly Boyfriend as another upcoming project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback