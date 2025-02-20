Study Group: Ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The TVING drama Study Group, adapted from the popular webtoon, premiered on January 23, 2025. Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, this 10-episode high school action-comedy features Hwang Min-hyun as Yun Ga-min, a student determined to excel academically despite his natural fighting abilities.

Ga-min establishes a study group to prepare for college entrance exams at a challenging school. The cast also includes Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Lee Kwang-hee, Lee Jon-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung.

In episodes 9 and 10, Ga-min and his friends try to protect Han-gyeong as the day of the disciplinary review of Han-ul inches closer. There has been no official announcement of a second season of Study Group yet.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the show.

Study Group episode 9-10 recap: Does Ga-min succeed in defeating Han-ul

In Study Group Episode 9, the story opens with a flashback revealing that Jung-hwa was killed a year ago after seeking a disciplinary investigation into Min-hwan and Pi Han-ul. She died protecting her son, Geon-yeop, who was also injured.

Following her death, the disciplinary committee was canceled, and a member of Yeonbaek’s gang took the blame, allowing Pi Han-ul to launch his ranking app at school.

At present, the study group confronts Pi Han-ul, hoping the upcoming disciplinary hearing unsettles him. Han-gyeong meets Geon-yeop and apologizes for not recognizing him sooner, but he asks her to abandon her pursuit, scared that she might meet the same fate as his mother.

Meanwhile, Pi Han-ul assures his father that he plans to avoid consequences. He releases footage from the fight at Yeonbaek Capital, manipulating the media into labeling the study group as a gang, and reporters gather outside the school.

The Deputy Principal seizes the opportunity to threaten Ga-min with expulsion if Han-gyeong doesn’t cancel the disciplinary meeting. Unfazed, she urges the study group to stay calm and avoid provocation. However, Pi Han-ul incites chaos by offering a reward to anyone who climbs the school’s ranking system.

This leads to violence, and Min-hwan and Pi Han-ul also destroy the study group’s room, since there is a disciplinary meeting to be held against the study group as well.

Feeling defeated, Se-hyeon considers quitting school, but Ga-min, after a talk with his mother, decides to get Se-hyeon back and encourages him to stay. The group reunites. Han-gyeong remains firm, catching the Deputy Principal off guard, as he expected her to give in.

In Episode 10, the group strategizes on ensuring Pi Han-ul faces the disciplinary committee. Sun-cheol reminds them of Han-ul's possible connection to Jung-hwa’s death. They devise a plan to protect Han-gyeong while ensuring the hearing takes place.

As the meeting nears, Han-gyeong consults Detective Na, who worries about her safety. The Deputy Principal contacts her, claiming to have vital information about the school and Yeonbaek Foundation. Although suspicious, she agrees to meet him at the school and records their conversation. As expected, he confesses his fear of crossing Pi Han-ul’s father before fleeing, leaving Han-gyeong alone in the dark.

Meanwhile, Pi Han-ul, Min-hwan, and their gang ambush her, attempting to confiscate her phone. However, they miss the hidden recording device on her coat, which captures Pi Han-ul’s confession about Jung-hwa’s death. Just as Han-gyeong loses hope, the study group arrives to save her.

Ga-min instructs Lee-jun to escort Han-gyeong to safety, while the rest stay behind to fight. Se-hyeon confronts Min Hwan but struggles initially. Sun-cheol and Ji-woo team up to take on two YeonBaek members. Meanwhile, Lee-jun faces his childhood friend, Anti.

Ga-min stays to fight with Han-ul. Ga-min holds back at first, hoping to buy time, but loses his temper when Pi Han-ul reveals he has sent his gang after Han-gyeong. At the school gate, Han-gyeong encounters the gang but is saved by Hee-won, who arrives with Gyu-jin and others whom Ga-min and Han-gyeong had once helped.

Inside, Ga-min fights Pi Han-ul fiercely. Despite breaking his leg, Ga-min defeats him. The disciplinary committee convenes the next day, expelling Pi Han-ul. Detective Na arrests him for Jung-hwa’s murder, and his father’s attempts to cover up his crimes do not yield much result.

With Pi Han-ul gone, students delete his ranking app, restoring order at school. The Deputy Principal is arrested, and the study group’s name is cleared. Hyun-woo reunites with Ji-woo, and Gyeon-yeob secures an internship at Yeonbaek Capital. The study group continues to thrive under Han-gyeong’s leadership, but in the final scene, she unexpectedly resigns, leaving an air of uncertainty about the future.

Will there be a second season?

The production has not officially announced a second season. However, the possibility of a second season is not zero. With the ending provided, there is scope to build more on the story. When Han-ul gets arrested and is sent to jail, there is a possibility that the system he set up will not crumble down as easily.

The webtoon, though, does not extend to a second season. If the production decides to make a new season, they will have to build the story first.

Fans can watch all ten episodes of the drama on Viki.

