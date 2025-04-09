"Mc gumzy is back"- Fans react as Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy are set to reunite as hosts at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

The upcoming 61st Baeksang Arts Awards (BAA) have announced its lineup of hosts for this year. This year's award show will see Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy reunite as co-hosts along with Shin Dong-yup, marking the latter's 11th year, Bae Suzy's 10th year, and Bo-gum's seventh year as a host.

The award show will take place on May 5 at 8 PM KST at the COEX D Hall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. It will be broadcast simultaneously on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, with Gucci being the main partner this year.

Fans subsequently took to social media reacting to the news about the reunion of Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum as hosts:

"Mc gumzy is back at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards!" one fan tweeted.

"We're getting another Park Bo Gum and Suzy interaction this Baeksang and I can't wait. my gumzy heart is full," an X user wrote.

"Park Bogum and Suzy are back hosting Baeksang this year!!! Gumzy nation we’re so back, face of Celine and face of Baeksang!!!" another added.

"Wonderland couple. Celine couple. Baeksang couple," a fan commented.

Fans also noted that Suzy will complete a decade as the host of the Baeksang Awards. Furthermore, some wanted to see Park Bo-gum interact with the cast of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"SUZY 10 YEARS ANNIVERSARY AS BAEKSANG MC," a fan replied.

"Park Bogum will once again be the host for this year’s Baeksang! aww I was hoping he would be seated with the cast of WLGYT and see their interactions during the award show," an X user wrote.

"The Three Musketeers of Baeksang Arts Awards are back!" another exclaimed.

All you need to know about hosts Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-gum

Shin Dong-yup is nominated for the Best Male Variety Performer Award in the Broadcasting category at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, along with being the host. He missed the 53rd award season but has continued his hosting streak since. Meanwhile, if he wins this year, it will be his third win after the 30th and 50th Baeksang Arts Awards.

With her 10th anniversary as the host this year, Bae Suzy is dubbed the "Baeksang Icon" as she is the first Baeksang MC to have been active consecutively for 10 years. She has been hosting the award show since 2016.

Park Bo-gum joined the award show as the host in the 54th season, but took a break during the 57th season as he was away for his mandatory military service. Additionally, Park Bo-gum is nominated for the Best Actor Award in the Broadcast category this year for Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Bo-gum and Suzy have previously worked together in the film Wonderland, where they played the role of a romantic couple. Both of them are also global ambassadors for the cosmetic brand Celine.

The two actors' chemistry at the award show is loved by fans, and they expect the duo to deliver a great performance this year as well.

