"It’s time to bless your ears!" — Fans react as Bae Suzy releases her new single Come Back

On February 17, 2025, Bae Suzy released her highly anticipated digital single, Come Back. The song marks her return as a singer following a two-year hiatus since her last solo single, Cape, which was released in October 2022.

Fondly referred to as 'The Nation's First Love,' she is said to be closely involved in the production of her new single. She has once again teamed up with producer Kang Hyun-min, with whom she has previously collaborated on her solo songs Satellite and Cape.

Fans were thrilled by the release of the new single and took to the internet to praise the singer. They gushed over the Cape singer's vocals, the music video, and even her visuals in the song.

"Suzy’s voice carries so much warmth, it’s impossible not to feel it. It’s time to bless your ears!" a fan commented.

Fans celebrated her comeback after two years with great enthusiasm and appreciated the fact that she had worked on a song that is five minutes long.

"Nation's first love; girl next door; honey vocals singer bae suzy is back y'all," reacted a fan.

"suzy releasing a song that's nearly five whole minutes. bless her soul BLESS HER come back is like more than double of what a lot of groups release now," commented another fan.

"Thank you so much Our Suzy," another fan added.

Fans' comments flooded the internet as they praised the Satellite vocalist's voice and the song, discussing the music video, which they claimed made them feel emotional.

"The humming. This song is very sentimental, and I'm all into it. Normally I don't go for songs of this vibe (unless I turn it into my lullaby) but as always, Suzy is the only exception," shared another fan.

"argh this is crazy! you make me cry. your voice and the song you sing make me cry. the feelings you want to convey through this song i can feel it," reacted another fan.

"SUZY'S SONG IS CRAZY! IT MAKES ME CRY SO MUCH. Before watching the MV, I was already crying, when I saw the MV, I started crying because it's crazy. It feels like waiting for it, hoping for it, until I'm tired of waiting for it," said another fan.

More about Suzy's latest sentimental single, Come Back, and its music video

Released on February 17, Come Back is a heartfelt song about waiting for someone's return, even if they are a little late. The piece is simple yet a beautiful promise of love, characterised by a gentle piano and guitar melody. It builds up to a powerful conclusion that showcases the former Miss A singer's ethereal vocals and her ability to convey longing emotions.

The music video portrays her daily life at home and outdoors, focusing on reunion rather than the agony of waiting. Scenes of her lounging on the couch, playing in her bedroom, and cooking in the kitchen perfectly capture the song's laid-back atmosphere. The additional black-and-white footage and a film strip add a touch of nostalgia.

The actress and singer is all set to appear in Netflix's upcoming series, Genie, Make A Wish, alongside Kim Woo-bin, with whom she previously collaborated on Uncontrollably Fond. The series is set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025.

