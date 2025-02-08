On February 7, 2025, former Miss A member Bae Suzy's agency, Management SOOP, announced her upcoming single, Come Back, set to be released on February 17. This single will mark Suzy's musical comeback after a hiatus of three years.

Suzy confirmed the announcement on her Instagram the same day, teasing fans with a series of black-and-white photographs with a hazy vibe. In the photos, the idol can be seen wearing a white dress and cardigan, as she poses in a forest-like setting.

Once fans caught wind of the news, they rushed to the internet to express their excitement. Fans shared their anticipation for the upcoming single via various comments on X.

"FINALLY! SINGER SUZY IS BACK," a fan commented.

"SINGER SUZY COMEBACK???? IS THIS FOR REAL???!!! I'M NOT DREAMING RIGHT?????" another fan exclaimed.

"OMG!!!! SINGER SUZY IS MAKING A COMEBACK!!!!" one fan reacted.

"HOW SHOULD I DEAL WITH THIS OH GOD. SO PRETTY MY SINGER SUZY IS BACKKKKKKKKK!!!!!" wrote a fan.

Excitement and fervor about the idol's upcoming song continued, as fans posted their thrilled reactions.

"Finally, good music is on the way," reacted another fan.

"WE ARE ALL SEATED FOR SUZY <COMEBACK> coming up this February 17th," commented a netizen.

"Singer bae suzy making a comeback literally feels like a fever dream," added another fan.

Some netizens took a closer look at the teaser photo to try to decode the "vibe" or concept of the song.

"I love the vibe of the pics singer Bae Suzy is back even her song name 'come back,'" one netizen wrote.

"Bae suzy in a cozy cardigan over a simple white dress, w light makeup and a vintage black filter. It’s giving a fleeting memory of your high school FIRST LOVE. miss ma’am, we’re seated !!" another fan commented.

Suzy is all set for the release of her upcoming drama series All the Love You Wish For

The singer and actress has an eventful year ahead. Not only is she preparing for the release of her first digital single in almost three years, but she is also set for the premiere of her forthcoming Netflix fantasy drama series, All the Love You Wish For. She will share the screen with her Uncontrollably Fond co-star, Kim Woo-bin.

The fantasy romance drama series is set to be released in late 2025. The story revolves around a genie (played by Woo-bin), who is freed after 1000 years of imprisonment.

When he returns to the world, he encounters Ga-young (Suzy), who has unknowingly set him free. The narrative unfolds as the 1000-year-old genie attempts to adapt to the modern world, and the duo's disagreements over Ga-young's three wishes lead to chaos and heartfelt moments.

The much-anticipated drama is written by popular screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who is renowned for writing popular series like The Glory, Goblin, Secret Garden, and Descendants of the Sun. Meanwhile, the director of the upcoming drama is Lee Byeong-heon, who is known for the film Extreme Job and the Netflix series Chicken Nugget.

Netflix Korea shared a synopsis of the series on X, which reads:

"Genie, the spirit of the lamp who returned to the human world after a thousand years of hiatus for some reason, meets Gayoung, a human who lacks emotions and lives a life of spoon-fed instructions by her grandmother's rules and her own routine, and they fight over three wishes in a stress-free, familiar-taste, life-or-death romantic comedy."

The actress-singer's upcoming single is set to be released on February 17 at 6 pm KST.

