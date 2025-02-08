"About to get ALBUM OF THE YEAR": Fans react as BIGBANG's G-Dragon unveils official tracklist for upcoming album, Übermensch

On Saturday, February 8, BIGBANG's G-Dragon released the official tracklist of his upcoming third solo album, Übermensch. The album is scheduled to release on February 25, and according to the tracklist, it is expected to contain a total of eight tracks. As of yet, no features or collaborations can be seen on the album. Here are all the songs on the tracklist:

HOME SWEET HOME POWER TOO BAD DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME BONAMANA GYRO-DROP

The first two tracks, Home Sweet Home and Power, have been previously released by the idol. Power was released on October 31 through the collaboration of two agencies, Galaxy Corporation and Empire. Soon after, the track Home Sweet Home was released on November 22, featuring the idol's two fellow BIGBANG members, Daesung and Taeyang.

Following the release of the tracklist, many fans and netizens seemed to be thrilled about the same. The upcoming record is set to be G-Dragon's first studio album released in over a decade, since his second album Coup d'Etat, which was released in 2013. Therefore, fans and netizens are excited to see what the album holds in store for them, with one X user writing:

"This is about to get ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2025."

"I might sound calm but WE ARE GETTING 6 more TRACKS from THEE GDRAGON???????:?;!" tweeted a fan.

"MY INNER CHILD IS HEALING," added another.

"I'm ready, it's been so long," commented a netizen.

More internet users expressed their excitement for the upcoming album from G-Dragon, with comments reading:

"TAKE ME AND I BELONGIIYOU WOULD BE A BALLAD? I JUST KNOW THE LYRICS WOULD BE INSANE!!!! UNTITLED 2025 HERE WE GO!!!" stated a fan.

"The fact that the album will start with home sweet home," added an X user.

"G Dragon always produces bangers," said a netizen.

"AHHHH GDRAGON NEW SONGS. I AM SO HAPPY AND GRATEFUL LIVING IN THIS ERA TOGETHER WITH THE ONE AND ONLY KING," commented another user.

All you need to know about BIGBANG G-Dragon and his recent solo activities

G-Dragon is a 36-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and entrepreneur, who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 along with his fellow BIGBANG members. He kickstarted his solo career in 2009 with the release of his first studio album, Heartbreaker. Soon, through his activities as both a BIGBANG member and a soloist, he was labeled by fans as the 'King of K-pop.'

He has rolled out several famous solo tracks, like One of a Kind, Crayon, That XX, Untitled 2014, and more. Throughout his career, G-Dragon has been a recipient of several awards, including eight MAMA Awards, six Melon Music Awards, two Korean Music Awards, and two Golden Disc Awards. He also made history as the first and only solo artist to receive the MAMA Artist of the Year Award in 2013.

However, his music career came to a halt after his world tour in 2017. While he participated in BIGBANG's comeback in 2022, with the release of the single Still Life, it wasn't until 2024 that fans saw new music from him as a soloist. He released Power, his first single since 2017, on October 31, 2024.

Furthermore, after the release of Home Sweet Home on November 22, the idol performed both tracks on stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Following the same, G-Dragon announced his solo comeback with his third studio album, Übermensch. The idol also teased his upcoming solo world tour, Übermensch, which is expected to kickstart in March 2025.

Meanwhile, exact dates and venues regarding the tour haven't been announced yet. Therefore, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the idol's releases and upcoming schedules.

