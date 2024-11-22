"Insane face and body card"- Fans swoon over Bae Suzy's look for latest Harper's Bazaar Korea Winter Edition campaign

On November 21, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Korea shared Bae Suzy's new look for the outlet's Winter Edition, donning different outfits from the French luxury fashion house Celine through Instagram. The actress' latest appearance sent the fandom into a frenzy.

In the first picture, Bae Suzy donned a casual printed white tee styled with denim. She complemented her outfit with a black buttoned blazer and high heels.

In the second image, she wore a black two-piece dress and a black top styled with a pencil skirt.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, the third picture showcased Suzy carrying a seemingly melancholic look accompanied by freckles on the upper portion of her nose.

The artist's latest look for the outlet circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop swooning over her latest look. An X user tweeted:

"insane face and body card, suzy is so gorgeous."

Expand Tweet

The fandom complimented Bae Suzy as the prettiest global ambassador for Celine:

Fans react to Bae Suzy's latest pictorial for Harper's Bazaar Korea X Celine (Image via skuukzky/Instagram)

The K-drama Community also rejoiced that they could finally see Bae Suzy in her magazine era.

Fans react to Suzy's latest pictorial donning Celine (Image via @skuukzky/Instagram)

More about Bae Suzy

The South Korean actress, singer, and model Bae Suzy is a multifaceted personality. She made her debut as an actress in 2011 with the high school series Dream High.

Before venturing out into the acting domain, the artist was a member of the now-disbanded female K-pop group Miss A. Apart from acting and singing, she was also declared the permanent host of the MBC Show! Music Core alongside other members, including Shinee and TARA's Jiyeon.

She has also hosted shows such as the Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Mnet's 20's Choice Awards. The artist further bagged an award under the category Hot New Star of 2011.

She had an impressive list of discography, including Yes? No?, Faces of Love, Pretend, Yes No Maybe, Because I Love You, and others.

She is known for hit shows, including While You Were Sleeping, Anna, Donna, Architecture 101, Start-Up, Uncontrollably Fond, Gu Family Book, and others.

The actress is also known for her philanthropic activities. She donated 100 million Korean won to assist the people affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquakes through UNICEF South Korea.

Subsequently, the actress made contributions to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to provide help to the people who suffered during the floods in Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces.

In other news, Suzy is gearing up to make her drama comeback with the Netflix series All the Love You Wish For alongside Kim Woo-bin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback