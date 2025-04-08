“Amazing work ethic”- Netizens marvel at Park Bo-gum’s packed schedule balancing master’s degree, acting, MC gig, & more

Recently, fans and netizens aligned the timelines of When Life Gives You Tangerines star Park Bo-gum's activities. Given that the Netflix K-drama series was filmed throughout 2023, fans realized that the actor was simultaneously doing his master's degree in New Media Music at the Graduate School of Sangmyung University.

He graduated from the university in November 2024. Along with this, he was physically training for his upcoming K-drama series, Good Boy, which showcases the narrative of an Olympic boxing gold medallist. In July 2023, the actor also became a part of the musical Let Me Fly, marking his debut in the music space.

Some of the other activities the 31-year-old handled in the past year were being an MC at the Baeksang Awards, attendance at the Celine Japan event, and hosting both the Music Bank World Tour and the MAMA Awards.

As fans looked at the actor's various events and schedules, they were beyond impressed with his time management skills and work ethic. Here are a few fan reactions on X regarding the same:

"He has amazing work ethic and stamina. Words can’t describe how much I admire him...," an X user commented.

"FR!! and still had time to hangout + running with his friends," remarked one fan.

"He really enjoys working just like in record of youth," added another.

"Truly... Park Bo Gum is some man. How do you do it @BOGUMMY?? You are inspirational," tweeted a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their amazement at Park Bo-gum's ability to juggle various tasks at the same time.

"ALL OF THESE IN THE SAME YEAR. PARK BOGUM THE MAN YOU ARE," stated a fan.

"Bogum teach me how to do a thousand things at the same time please," added an X user.

"Time Management Master. Energy Bogum," said one netizen.

All you need to know about Park Bo-gum and his latest Netflix K-drama series, When Life Gives You Tangerines

Park Bo-gum is a South Korean actor, singer, and musician, standing as one of the most famous figures of the South Korean entertainment industry. He debuted in 2011 with the release of the thriller film Blind, where he played a supporting role. After a few more films and K-dramas, the actor got his big break in 2015 with the release of Reply 1988, where he played one of the main leads.

Soon, the actor released several renowned shows and films, including Record of Youth, Encounter, Love in the Moonlight, and more. Furthermore, he stands as the youngest artist to be named the Television Actor of the Year by Gallup Korea, and is also the first and only actor to top the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list.

Through the various roles Park Bo-gum has taken on throughout his career, he earned several nicknames, such as the "Nation's Little Brother," "Nation's Son-In-Law," and "Nation's Crown Prince." Most recently, a show that gave him the nickname of the "Nation's Father" and "Nation's Husband" was the Netflix K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Park Bo-gum and IU starred as the main leads in the series, which premiered on Netflix this year on March 7 and concluded on March 28. The drama revolves around the lives of two characters, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, who grew up together in Jeju in the 1950s.

The series, therefore, showcases the several setbacks and triumphs that the couple faces in their long tale of love, as their pure admiration and support for each other help them fight through the struggles of life.

