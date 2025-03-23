5 best Park Bo-gum K-dramas to watch if you loved him in When Life Gives You Tangerines 

Park Bo-gum has gained significant attention in the Korean Drama Community for his role as Yang Gwan-sik in the ongoing romance and slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. Viewers have praised his character's thoughtful gestures, personality, soft gaze, and actions toward Ae-sun (played by IU), the female lead.

Park Bo-gum as Gwan-shik in When Life Gives You Tangerines (Image via @bogummy/Instagram)

As Park Bo-gum continued to portray the role of Yang Gwan-sik, who crossed a vast ocean to be with his significant other when she was in tears, fans were deeply touched.

Those who loved Park Bo-gum in When Life Gives You Tangerines can also watch Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, and more.

5 Korean Dramas featuring Park Bo-gum: Reply 1988, Hello Monster, Record of Youth, and others

1) Reply 1988

The actor played the role of Choi Taek in Reply 1988 (Image via @bogummy/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Tubi, and Prime Video

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Go Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Bo-gum, Lee Dong-hwi, and Sung Dong-II

The slice-of-life comedy-drama Reply 1988 tells the story of five childhood friends, Sung Deok-sun, Sung Sun-woo, Ryu Jun-yeol, Choi Taek, and Ryu Dong-ryong. They grew up in the same neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea named Ssangmundong. They supported each other through their teenage years while trying to navigate their lives in the 1980s.

Park Bo-gum portrayed Choi Taek, an intelligent baduk player, who left school to pursue his dream of becoming a professional Go player.

2) Hello Monster

Featuring Park Bo-gum (Image via @bogummy/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and iQIYI

Cast: Seo In-guk, Jang Na-ra, Park Bo-gum, and Choi Won-young

Hello Monster explores the love story of an excellent criminal profiler, Lee-hyun (played by Seo In-guk), and an ambitious detective, Cha Ji-an (played by Jang Na-ra). Together, they embarked on a challenging journey of solving crime cases, gradually developing a meaningful bond.

Park Bo-gum played Jung Sun-ho and Lee Min. Lee Min had a close relationship with his older brother, Lee Hyun, and confided in him. However, after their father was murdered, he mistakenly believed that his brother abandoned him.

Feeling neglected, he disappeared for 20 years and later returned under the name, Jung Sun-ho.

3) Love in the Moonlight

Park Bo-gum played the role of Lee Young/Crown Prince Hyo-myung (@bogummy/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Kim You-jung, Jung Jin-young, Kwak Dong-yeon, Chae Soo-bin, and Cheon Ho-jin

The historical romance drama, Love in the Moonlight follows the story of Hong Ra-on, who disguises herself as a man to offer dating advice to men. One day, she wrote a letter on behalf of a client, which unexpectedly led her to meet Crown Prince (played by Park Bo-gum), Hyomyeong. Soon, the two developed a close bond unaware of each other's true identities.

4) Record of Youth

The male artist played the role of Sa Hye-joon in Record of Youth (Image via @bogummy/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok

The slice-of-life romance drama Record of Youth documented fleeting yet meaningful moments of young individuals, exploring their formative years. It delves into the stories of an aspiring model, Sa Hye-Joon )played by Park-Bogum), and a self-made makeup artist, Ahn Jung-ha (played by Park So-dam), as they cross each other's paths, forming a deeper connection.

With his ability and talent, he climbed the ladder of success, eventually becoming one of the most renowned celebrities in South Korea.

5) Encounter

The male artist played the role of Kim Jin-hyuk in the drama Encounter (Image via @bogummy/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Hulu

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Jang Seung-jo, Ko Chang-seok, and others

Encounter depicts the story of Cha Soo-hyun (played by Song Hye-kyo), a politician's daughter, and Kim Jin-hyeok (played by Park Bo-gum), an ordinary young man. Soo-Hyun married into a wealthy family right after graduating, but later divorced.

Meanwhile, Jin-hyeok worked several part-time jobs and dreamed of traveling. As he entered his twenties, he decided to fulfill one of his dreams on his bucket list by taking a trip to Cuba. There he met Cha Soo-hyun and the two developed a close friendship.

The actor is confirmed to appear in the upcoming sports drama Good Boy. It is slated for release in May 2025.

