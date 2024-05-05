ENHYPEN members recall their heartwarming encounter with BTS' Jimin and Jungkook during their trainee days

ENHYPEN's Heeseung and Jungwon recently recalled the story of encountering BTS' Jimin and Jungkook and how they were moved by the members' courteous and kind nature during their trainee days at SBS Entertainment

On May 5, 2024, the ENHYPEN members appeared in episode 2 of SBS's variety program, Seri's Restaurant, hosted by Changmin, where they talked about many topics and had a warm meal at the show. The episode was updated on SBS Play's official website.

While Heeseung narrated how Jimin approached him and asked whether he was a trainee first, Jungwon disclosed Jungkook's 90-degree bow in the show, which made him feel good. The idol stated, as translated by X user Bigi:

"When we were trainees, Jungkook sunbaenim often wore this kind of fisherman hat, because his face was covered we didn't know who it was, and he bowed 90° to greet us, so are you wondering who the producer was? the newbie development team next to me said it was JUNGKOOK."

ENHYPEN's Heeseung and Jungwon were touched when BTS members, including Jimin and Jungkook, approached them

During the Seri Entertainment program, Changmin asked ENHYPEN members how they felt debuting as a junior of BTS from the same agency and emerged as a big topic at that time. He further asked if they met BTS members, and as a senior, if they said pleasant things to them.

In response, initially, Jungwon narrated his encounter with Jungkook. He disclosed during the ENHYPEN's trainee days, the Golden Maknae used to wear a fisherman hat, and his face was covered.

As a result, they were unable to comprehend his identity. However, once, he bowed respectfully in front of them, which left them wondering if it was a producer, but later came to know that he was Jungkook.

Subsequently, Jungwon stated he was shocked by the humble and kind behavior of Jungkook as he greeted trainees with such humility. Jungwon felt good about the BTS member's act and stated that he was very handsome.

Meanwhile, Heeseung also narrated his encounter with Jimin, stating that he was touched by his down-to-earth behavior. ENHYPEN member shared that when he was a trainee and waiting in the artist room, Jimin approached him kindly and bowed (the act of showing respect in South Korea) politely.

He further questioned whether he was a trainee. Heeseung said, as translated by X user @EN-me:

"So there used to be an artist's waiting room, and I had the chance to go there for a while when I was a trainee. Then there was jimin sunbaenim, who came to the window and greeted me then, he asked 'Are you a trainee?'"

Soon, ENHYPEN members' story of meeting Jungkook and Jimin went viral on social media, where fans weaved praise for BTS members. They stated that the duo is known for their kind and humble nature and always treat everyone with admiration and respect.

Jimin and Jungkook began mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, through Buddy System and as companion soldiers. After concluding their five weeks of basic service, they were deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and are expected to be discharged in 2025.