ENHYPEN's Jake and Sunghoon officially appointed as the Korean and Japanese "Friends of the House" for Tiffany & Co.

Jake and Sunghoon of ENHYPEN have officially been selected as ambassadors for luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., and more specifically, as the brand's "Korean and Japanese friends of the house." This news was shared by Naver as well as the official pages of W Korea and ENHYPEN.

The announcement was made alongside the release of several photos and videos of the two stars. W Korea dropped the details behind this shoot and their collaboration on Instagram, revealing that this particular shoot was done when the two had attended the “Tiffany Wonder Global Exhibition” in Tokyo, Japan, recently on April 11. This came just days before the entire group set out on their FATE PLUS US concert tour.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Jake take on a new role for Tiffany & Co.

The two members of ENHYPEN, Jake and Sunghoon, have been associated with Tiffany & Co. brand since 2023. They have participated in campaigns such as the "Happy Mothers Campaign" held by the brand last year and have also been featured in a photoshoot for the fashion magazine Cosmopolitan. The idols have consistently maintained their relationship with the brand by attending various events, generating anticipation for the synergy between them.

Starting with their recent participation in a brand exhibition held in Japan, Jake and Sunghoon have embarked on active activities as ambassadors for "Friends of the House." Additionally, they have gracefully donned various jewelry pieces in a digital photoshoot and will be featured in W Korea's April issue.

The most recent photoshoot unveiled by the magazine featured the two in a Japanese vibed atmosphere. Both are seen posing in a typical Japanese-style home with indigenous plants and mats.

W Korea even released the names of the exact Tiffany & Co. pieces Jake and Sunghoon adorned themselves with in the shoot. It was revealed that Sunghoon wore XL size motif Tiffany Rock Pendant set with round brilliant diamonds in 18K Rose & 165 White Gold, Tiffany Rock Bangle set with Half Pave Diamond set in 18K Yellow Gold on the right hand, Tiffany Rock bangle with diamond accents made in 18K yellow gold material, and Tiffany Rock Ring set with round brilliant diamond set in 18K yellow gold.

Meanwhile, Jake wore XL Size Motif Tiffany Rock Pendant set with Round Brilliant Diamond and Half Pave Diamond on 18K Yellow & White Gold, Tiffany Rock Bangle set with Half Pave Diamond set in 18K Yellow Gold worn on right hand, Tiffany Rock Ring set with Round brilliant Diamond on 18K yellow Gold worn on left hand and finalized with Tiffany Rock Bangles with diamond accents. Fans are currently busy swooning over the visuals of these two.

ENHYPEN is currently on its world tour, "ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR FATE PLUS IN U.S." They will be performing at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, USA, on May 1, where they will meet with local fans.

Before that, on the same day, as the announcement of this ambassadorship news, members Heeseung, Ni-ki, and Jay received the honor of throwing out the first pitches at the Seattle Mariners game. It was quite a proud moment for member Jay, especially due to Seattle being his birthplace.