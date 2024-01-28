“What the hell were they thinking”: ENGENEs suffer from second hand embarrassment after fans at ENHYPEN’s Macau concert indulge in physical violence

During the Macau leg of their second world concert tour, FATE, ENHYPEN encountered an unexpected and disheartening situation. On January 27, 2024, the second day of the concert, the group witnessed an unfortunate incident where their fans engaged in physical altercations with each other.

This incident left ENHYPEN disappointed, primarily because the group is known for connecting with fans by coming down from the stage to interact with those in the front rows. Regrettably, such a heated spat prevented ENHYPEN from descending to the audience, disrupting their usual engagement with fans. The incident saddened ENHYPEN, and left fans worldwide dismayed at the behavior displayed by some engenes.

The intensity of the fight was such that individuals involved reportedly suffered injuries, including bleeding. This unfortunate scenario was a letdown for ENHYPEN and cast a shadow on the overall atmosphere within the K-pop community.

"This is so maddening," ENHYPEN experiences 'fan fight' at their Macau concert

K-pop concerts are typically spaces filled with euphoria, where fans come together to celebrate their shared love for music and their favorite idols. However, regrettably, there have been instances where fans' intense emotions and fervor have escalated into conflicts. These conflicts can manifest in various ways, from disagreements between rival fan groups to disputes over seating arrangements.

The competitive nature that sometimes arises among fans and the desire to get closer to their idols can create a tense atmosphere. Pushing, shoving, or even verbal altercations have been reported many times. These incidents not only pose risks to the safety of attendees but also mar the overall experience for everyone present.

Recently, the K-pop artist who became a victim of such practice was ENHYPEN. During the second day of their FATE World Tour at Macau on January 28, 2024, some fans unfortunately engaged in a physical spat that made everyone at the venue tense and worried.

This fight unfolded between two fans in the front row behind the barricade. Tensions rose as one fan's poster became a source of distraction for the other, leading to a physical confrontation. The situation intensified when one of the fans resorted to pulling the other's hair, resulting in a vigorous and chaotic brawl.

Reports indicate that the scuffle reached a point where there was bleeding and even nail-breaking, drawing the attention of the ENHYPEN members. Leader Jungwon attempted to mediate and diffuse the situation, recognizing the severity of the conflict. However, the involved fans remained unaffected by his efforts.

Expressing his displeasure, member Sunghoon sternly conveyed that, due to such extreme behavior, the group would not be coming down to interact with the audience. The altercation took a toll on the fans involved, and they had to be removed from the venue on stretchers due to severe fatigue and injuries.

Unfortunately, this incident was not isolated, as fans noted an unfavorable atmosphere throughout the Macau concert. Many concertgoers shared their experiences online, revealing instances of mistreatment, extreme pushing, and disrespectful behavior by others in attendance.

Even the translator was reported to have alerted the audience to refrain from such harmful activities, but they were least interested in paying heed to it. Not only was there a fight between the fans, but even member Jay was said to have almost gotten injured by something thrown at him. Member Sunghoon received targeted hate for his dancing style.

Even after this specific incident, such occurrences are not representative of most K-pop fans, who attend concerts to enjoy the music and support their favorite artists peacefully. Concert organizers often implement strict security measures to prevent such conflicts, and fans are encouraged to prioritize respect and consideration for others in these communal spaces.

Despite occasional conflicts, the overwhelming majority of K-pop concerts remain vibrant celebrations of music and unity among fans. Physical violence among fans is said to contradict the spirit of unity and shared love for music that K-pop concerts aim to foster. Fans need to prioritize respect and consideration for others in these communal spaces.

