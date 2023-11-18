Why is 'Sunghoon Deserves Better' trending on X? Fans angered at the ENHYPEN member's lack of lines in the group's recent title track, Sweet Venom

On Friday, November 17, after ENHYPEN released their latest studio album, ORANGE BLOOD, fans were left outraged that group member Sunghoon only received individual lines coming up to about four seconds in the entirety of the album's title track, Sweet Venom.

Given that the song comes up to almost three minutes, fans felt it was extremely uneven to have accorded only four seconds for the idol when an equal or fairer distribution could've been ensured.

Fans have been sending much love and support to the idol as they expressed how much they loved his part in Sweet Venom. However, they've also been expressing their displeasure about Sunghoon's lack of lines, especially since it is the title track that reaches the most audience. In order to demand better and fair treatment towards the idol, fans have been trending the issue on X (formerly Twitter) to garner more attention to the same.

Fans trend 'Sunghoon Deserves Better' following the ENHYPEN member's alleged lack of lines in the group's latest comeback, Sweet Venom

On November 17, ENHYPEN rolled out their much-awaited studio album, ORANGE BLOOD, which consists of seven songs. While fans enthusiastically engaged with the album, they were rather disappointed to see the unfair distribution of lines for the album's title track, Sweet Venom, with respect to the member, Sunghoon.

As fans observed how much time each member got in the two minutes and twenty-eight seconds-long song, they were enraged to find that Sunghoon only received four seconds of individual lines.

Given that the idol has presented his impressive skills as a vocalist and talented dancer of the group, fans maintained that the title track fails to avail him the space to showcase his qualities. While many expressed that this stands as an unfair and biased treatment of Sunghoon's agency towards the idol, they also talked about how this could largely affect the idol's popularity and recognition.

Since title tracks are often the songs that reach a wider audience and attract new fans, netizens claimed that equal distribution, at least in the title track, is necessary to do justice to all the members of a K-pop group. In light of the recent concern with Sunghoon's minimal line distribution, fans also pointed out previous and ongoing incidents of the agency's, BELIFT LAB, lack of effort in the idol's makeup, hairstyle, and outfits.

As their concerns regarding the alleged mistreatment of the ENYPHEN vocalist continue to pile up, fans have begun to trend the issue on X (formerly known as Twitter) to garner fellow netizens' attention while also aiming to bring their concerns to the notice of ENHYPEN's agency.

Alongside fans expressing their demands from the agency, they've also been sending much love and support to ENHYPEN's latest comeback album, ORANGE BLOOD.