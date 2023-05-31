On May 31, 2023, ENHYPEN announced the roll-out of their second world tour, FATE, which will kick off at the end of July. Following the release of their latest mini-album, DARK BLOOD, which holds the song Bite Me, as its title track, the group will be commemorating a world tour with six new songs added to the setlist.

While the currently released tour poster reveals their dates in Korea, Japan, and the U.S., the "more to come" aspect excites fans about the places where ENHYPEN will be stopping by during their upcoming world tour. Fans have been overjoyed by the announcement and can't wait to find out what's in store for them.

ENHYPEN's second world tour, FATE, to make stops in Korea, Japan, and the U.S.

The world tour starts at the end of July with two dates in Korea. With a small break in August, the tour begins in September in Japan, summing up to four dates. As per the released schedule, the world tour pauses in October after its seven dates in the United States.

Here is ENHYPEN's second world tour, FATE's schedule:

July 29 - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

July 30 - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

September 2 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan

September 3 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan

September 13 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

September 14 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

October 6 - Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, U.S.

October 10 - Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, U.S.

October 13 - Toyota Center, Houston, U.S.

October 14 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, U.S.

October 18 - Prudential Center, Newark, U.S.

October 19 - Prudential Center, Newark, U.S.

October 22 - United Center, Chicago, U.S.

The seven-member K-pop boy group that debuted in 2020 through the BELIFT LAB's reality survival show, I-LAND, rolled out their first world tour, MANIFESTO, in September 2022. Given that rolling out a world tour in less than two years since their debut is already monumental enough, with the news of yet another world tour coming out in less than a year, fans couldn't be more proud.

ENHYPEN has already had an exciting start in 2023 as they rolled out their internet-dominating comeback, DARK BLOOD, and the eye-catching track, Bite Me. Fans' excitement has been fueled by yet another schedule to look forward to. Just as the promotions for their mini-album come to an end, the group's second world tour, FATE, has been quite a thrilling announcement.

tiffany 🐈‍⬛ @peachyniellie enhypen performing in arenas for their first ever tour for manifesto which was already huge given the short time they've been in the industry and now they've taken a huge leap and are gonna perform in three whole domes this upcoming tour this is genuinely insane enhypen performing in arenas for their first ever tour for manifesto which was already huge given the short time they've been in the industry and now they've taken a huge leap and are gonna perform in three whole domes this upcoming tour this is genuinely insane

sofí🦋: ALL IN 🌊 @xtaebreze so you’re telling me enhypen is going on tour again and they’re NOT coming near me AGAIN BRO PLEASE WHY ARE YOU SO AFRAID OF DC OR THE DMV so you’re telling me enhypen is going on tour again and they’re NOT coming near me AGAIN BRO PLEASE WHY ARE YOU SO AFRAID OF DC OR THE DMV https://t.co/pylVRuJ2U8

curry @enharkvs ENHYPEN 'FATE' WORLD TOUR ENHYPEN 'FATE' WORLD TOUR https://t.co/enB5WZF631

ًً @skwsz you know the group is famous and in demand if the world tour capacities increase, enhypen catch it you know the group is famous and in demand if the world tour capacities increase, enhypen catch it

CHACONNE @ksnmura enhypen's second world tour, and they’re already hitting kspo dome, kyocera dome, and tokyo dome with two days of shows for each concert after being renowned as the "first 4th gen group to hold a dome concert" on their first world tour. POWERHOUSE TRULY!

enhypen's second world tour, and they’re already hitting kspo dome, kyocera dome, and tokyo dome with two days of shows for each concert after being renowned as the "first 4th gen group to hold a dome concert" on their first world tour. POWERHOUSE TRULY! https://t.co/ErKr8hfR2V

⋆｡˚ iciel ☁︎ ˚｡⋆｡ @baekwoniee 🤍 enhypen world tour ‘fate’ in seoul will be held in kspo dome with 15k capacity for 2 days!!! my boys have come so far, i’m so proud enhypen world tour ‘fate’ in seoul will be held in kspo dome with 15k capacity for 2 days!!! my boys have come so far, i’m so proud 😭😭😭🤍 https://t.co/rs8sUlxasX

JJAYWON 🩸 @TheJungOne01 I CHOKED ON BOBA. IM SO EXCITED! ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR LETS GO I CHOKED ON BOBA. IM SO EXCITED! ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR LETS GO

While fans have been anticipating the same for the past few months, the actual reveal of the tour dates and venues has excited them to see the group perform their iconic hit tracks and new releases live. However, inevitably, there is also a group of fans who are saddened by ENHYPEN's tour not making a stop in their countries.

Regardless, given that there are more dates yet to be revealed, fans hope that the group's tour venues reach more countries around the world. Additionally, fans also look forward to further information regarding seats, ticket prices, etc. to properly plan for the group's upcoming tour.

Poll : 0 votes