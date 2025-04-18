Who has Tracee Ellis Ross dated? Actress shares update on her dating life while claiming men her age are "steeped in a toxic masculinity"

Tracee Ellis Ross is trending online after she addressed her dating life in a recent interview on the podcast IMO, hosted by Michelle Obama, on April 16, 2025. According to Vibe magazine, the actress has dated music manager Abou "Bu" Thiam many years ago.

Ellis Ross opened up about her age preferences in terms of dating in the episode, which also featured Michelle's brother, Craig Robinson. The American Fiction star referred to why she opts to date someone younger than her and said:

“A lot of men my age are steeped in a toxic masculinity and have been raised in a culture where there is a particular way that a relationship looks. Anything that starts to smell of that for me – I did enough of it where I was controlled and felt like I was a possession... or a prize.”

In addition, Tracee Ellis Ross claimed that whenever she dated people younger than her, she discovered a lot of differences compared to those who are the same age as her.

The Private Practice star also spoke up on how she is trying to remain safe in terms of dating, saying that she is not using any dating application and prefers to meet individuals directly "in the wild." Tracee described her dating experience as a "fascinating adventure" and continued:

“I think there’s really good men out there. I think to a certain extent, I’m a very unique sort of unicorn of a woman and so it’s gonna take a unique person. And in the meantime, I’ve really learned how to live my life and enjoy it and not sit around waiting.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and Abou "Bu" Thiam: Actress speaks up on her marriage plans

As mentioned, the Los Angeles, California native was briefly in a relationship with Abou "Bu" Thiam in the past. According to 21 Ninety magazine, the latter is the elder brother of singer Akon. Furthermore, Abou has served as the co-CEO of a company called Konvict Muzik.

Although Tracee Ellis Ross and Abou opted to keep their relationship details away from the spotlight, the pair were spotted together at different events between 2011 and 2013, as per 21 Ninety magazine.

The duo separated at one point, which reportedly emerged from their career commitments, and About addressed the same when he appeared on The Breakfast Club in March 2016. Abou said during the interview that he and Ellis Ross would remain "lovers forever", adding that they have a genuine and unconditional relationship. He further stated:

“Anybody that comes in my life, they have to know that and vice versa with her.”

During her latest conversation on the IMO podcast, Tracee Ellis Ross said that she always dreamt of getting married, adding that although she does not have any kids, she is not willing to have any with the wrong person. Tracee stated that her life needs to be different in terms of getting married and having children. Tracee continued:

“I’m in a relationship to be in a relationship. So even though the grief does emerge and that comes and I hold that, I think of what I’ve done and I think of I woke up every morning trying to do my best.”

Tracee Ellis Ross was last seen in the Netflix series Black Mirror and has a film titled Jodie in the upcoming lineup.

