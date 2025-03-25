Who is Loren LoRosa? The Breakfast Club's producer launches new podcast with iHeartMedia and Black Effect

The Breakfast Club producer Loren LoRosa recently announced the upcoming release of her new podcast. The podcast named The Latest with Loren LoRosa is scheduled to make its premiere on March 31, 2025, as a collaborative effort between Charlamagne Tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartMedia.

LoRosa announced the same on Instagram on March 24, 2025, writing in the caption:

“Yall I got my own showwwwwwwww .. a podcast extension of what I’ll also continue bringing on @breakfastclubam daily..”

Loren LoRosa is a Pop Culture News Correspondent, actor, lifestyle vlogger, and senior-level producer from New York.

More about Loren LoRosa as she prepares to launch her own podcast

According to her LinkedIn profile, Loren appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast and also worked as a senior news producer and reporter for TMZ for seven years.

She graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Delaware State University. She has concentrated on becoming a voice in pop culture, hosting events, and doing self-produced one-on-one interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Some of the celebrities she interviewed include Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Kerry Washington, Mariah Carey, and Larry King.

Her YouTube channel, Loren Lorosa TV, has over 20,000 subscribers. The content on her channel includes daily vlogs that claim to teach millennials how to build careers in entertainment and media, spanning from NYC to LA. She also produces viral celebrity interviews featuring figures such as Vivica A. Fox and music artist The Game.

Furthermore, a number of websites, including Cosmopolitan Magazine, KTLA.COM, Complex.com, Fashionbombdaily, BET, and others, have published and given credit to Loren's narrative and exclusive entertainment news that was broken via her platform Brown Girl Grinding/Loren Lorosa TV.

Additionally, during an interview for the cover story of Bold Journey, published on September 19, 2024, she acknowledged that she called herself Brown Girl Grinding. She created the term when she first arrived in Los Angeles in 2016 and used it as a hashtag to record her experiences navigating the city's entertainment scene.

"I've built Brown Girl grinding into a Media and Production company that has been been accredited for breaking some of the biggest entertainment news stories, producing content with platforms like ESPN and more! LoRosa said at the time.

She continued:

"I have been able to leverage my brand and storytelling ability which has landed me 8 years within one of the most sought after pop culture newsrooms as a Senior News Producer with TMZ."

On the other hand, LoRosa addressed the launch of her new podcast, The Latest with Loren LoRosa, in an interview with Essence published on March 24, 2025. She said:

“Pop culture moves fast and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, straight-forward and most importantly an informed take on what’s happening every single day.. Whether you’re a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front row seat to the conversation and what’s happening.”

Meanwhile, the time and the platform of the podcast's availability haven't been revealed yet.

