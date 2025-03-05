What role does Mike Epps play in the Friday franchise? Comedian confirms final installment on The Breakfast Club after years of speculation

American comedian and actor Mike Epps recently opened up about the future of the Friday franchise. During his March 4 appearance on The Breakfast Club to promote his upcoming comedy tour, host Charlamagne Tha God asked if he and Ice Cube, the film's co-creator, had discussed Last Friday yet.

In response to this, Epps said that the fourth part of the Friday film trilogy has finally been approved. Talking about the same, Epps said:

“He called me the other day, said we just finished the deal… So, we doing the last Friday, man. And big shout-out to Cube; that’s another brother that has put so many brothers on.."

He continued:

"And don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name ’em. This dude gave dudes opportunities.”

Mike Epps plays two characters in the Friday franchise- Old Man with Shotgun in the 2002 film Friday After Next and Day-Day Jones in the movies Next Friday and Friday After Next.

Mike Epps hinted at the fourth Friday movie

Daymond Jones, also referred to as Day Day Jones, is one of the Friday franchise's deuteragonists, alongside Smokey in Next Friday. The character is played by Mike Epps, who also played the dual role of Old Man with a Shotgun in Friday After Next.

Day Day is the cousin of Craig, who is the protagonist of the movie. Craig is taken to live with his uncle Elroy and Day Day in Rancho Cucamonga by his father, Willie Jones.

After learning that his girlfriend, D'wana, was pregnant, Day Day ended his relationship with her and obtained a restraining order against her, even though she brought her younger sister, Baby D, to beat him up.

On the other hand, despite playing a minor part, the Old Man with the Shotgun is a supporting antagonist in the 2002 movie Friday After Next. Hearing Craig and DayDay pursuing the Santa Claus Robber causes him to burst out of his residence in the first place.

Threatening to shoot everybody he encounters, he fires his fence in pursuit of them. The old man storms into the Crime Brothers' home and chases Sister Sarah and her husband into a bathroom while Craig and DayDay flee.

When the elderly couple emerges from the loo, the man tries to shoot them but misses. The elderly man is last seen threatening to "beatbox" someone in his yard while brandishing his shotgun.

According to Mike Epps, Last Friday mark the official return of the comedy franchise. Epps also said during the interview that he will carry on Friday's tradition of bringing new comics to a larger audience. Additionally, despite not having read the script yet, he stated that he is confident in it, saying:

“I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good.. And we’re gonna bring in the new comics. We’re gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs. It’s going to be a good a– time.”

Additionally, Mike Epps maintained his optimism that Chris Tucker would be joining the franchise as well, given the comedian and actor's reluctance to reprise his renowned role as Smokey over the years. About the same, Epps stated:

“People still love Chris Tucker, he’s still Smokey.. He laid it down, he positioned me to do it. So Chris, if you’re listening, we need you, baby boy. Come on back.”

Both Ice Cube and Tucker starred in the 1995 original Friday movie, which was followed by two sequels without Tucker: Friday After Next (2002) and Next Friday (2000).

