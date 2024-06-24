“They finally came to their senses”- Ice Cube confirms ‘Friday’ sequel after 25 years

Ice Cube recently gave an interview to Flavor Flav on the latter's show on SiriusXM, Flavor of the Week. During that interview, the actor confirmed that he and his representatives were working at making a fourth 'Friday' sequel happen, stating:

"We’re working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros. They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there. So, now he’s running Warner Bros."

The actor continued, describing the current situation and his frustration at the start of the discussion around a sequel happening so late that a lot of the original actors such as John Witherspoon, Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr. and Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson have passed away. He ended the conversation regarding the possible sequel, saying:

"I’m like, ‘Man, we keep losing people, and y’all keep d***ing around, not doing the movie the way it needed to be done.They wanna do it, but the key is, it’s got to be done right or we shouldn’t fuck with it. So, they finally came to their senses, so hopefully we can get in the process of getting that movie made."

Ice Cube co-wrote Friday

Ice Cube co-wrote Friday, the first movie, with DJ Pooh and went on to star alongside Chris Tucker, Nia Long, and Regina Rene King. The two co-writers wrote the movie based on their own experiences of living in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods.

The film was successful upon its release in 1995, grossing over $27 million while being made with a budget of just $3.5 million. The critical reviews of the film were also positive.

The success of the first film spawned two sequels, Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002. The first sequel received negative reviews from critics but was a commercial success with a box office gross of more than $59 million. The second sequel was also a critical failure but a commercial success, grossing over $33 million at the box office.

More on Ice Cube's movie career

Ice Cube has an extensive film and television career, with the actor making his directorial debut soon after the release of the first Friday film. The film, The Players Club, was a commercial success with a box office total of $23 million.

The actor's next notable film work is for the documentary Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars, which details the life of the eponymous band comprised of refugees from the 1991-92 Sierra Leone civil war. The actor was one of the producers of the film released in 2005.

In that same year, Ice Cube had his next major role as Darius Stone/XXX in the second film of the XXX Trilogy of spy actions films, XXX: State of the Union. The film was a box office failure, earning just over $73 million on a budget of $113 million.

Ice Cube's last film, the 2017 movie Fist Fight, also starred Tracy Morgan, Charlie Day, and Christina Hendricks. The film grossed $41.1 million out of a $25 million budget.

The actor was also featured as the recurring character Terence Kingston in the sitcom show Are We There Yet?, which ran on TBS from 2010 to 2013.